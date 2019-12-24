Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City tops the ranking of Sky Sports Power for Christmas | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Adam Smith

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official Premier League beer, have teamed up to offer you the weekly Power Ranking.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City has won the number one Christmas spot for the current form after another stellar display in the 3-1 victory over Leicester, preparing Gabriel Jesus for City's third goal.

His teammate Riyad Mahrez (No. 3) got on the scoreboard after knitting the inner box to hit a left-footed shot beyond Kasper Schmeichel, while Jamie Vardy (No. 6) maintained his leadership at the top of the goal table with a quick usual break.

Southampton was safe at the expense of the Aston Villa hosts after a convincing 3-1 victory, with Danny Ings (No. 2) scoring twice, before Villa Jack Grealish (No. 5) continued to alter the shape of his team with spectacular comfort.

Wolves Adama Traore (No. 4) retained his place among the best players after creating four opportunities for Norwich, while Newcastle captain Martin Dubravka (No. 10) achieved four saves in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Two goals from Willian (No. 8) helped Chelsea re-form with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham, while Spurs duo Jan Vertoghen (No. 7) and Harry Kane (No. 9) fell on the table , but retained places in the top 10.

Three goalkeepers appear to be influential in their respective clubs: Dubravka, Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) and Ben Foster (Watford).

