Kenya Moore was called for choosing Miss USA to earn her daughter's birth as her happiest moment

People criticize the star of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for his 'out of place priorities' after saying that the two best moments of his life were to become strangers of the USA.

Kenya Moore You may feel blessed with the birth of your daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, but the day her baby was born was not the happiest moment of her life. The reality TV star has shocked her husband Marc Daly and fans after sharing the moment she considers the best of her life.

In a recent episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta", Kenya and Marc had dinner with Cynthia Bailey Y Mike Hill, as much as Kandi Burruss Y Todd Tucker. While talking about her milestones, the former beauty contest contestant revealed that the day Miss USA won was the happiest day of her life, with her wedding day with Marc second.

A surprised Marc made a cross check with her to confirm that he placed his marriage in second place after winning a beauty contest. Later, in an interview in a green room, Kandi questioned Kenyan priorities and wondered why his son Brooklyn did not reach the two best moments of his life.

Many viewers shared the sentiment with Kandi and have addressed social networks and the online forum to criticize one's mother for her "wrong priorities." A bewildered spectator asked: "What kind of woman considers that the day of the result of a beauty contest is more important than the day of the birth of her & # 39; miraculous baby & # 39 ;?"

Another commented: "@Kandi is saying what we are all thinking; did Kenya give birth to her son was not one of the happiest two days of her life? Winning Miss USA was number 1? A damn contest title was more important than the husband and son, she says she has always wanted? #MisplacedPriorities #RHOA ".

"Kenya has basically been BEGINNING for a husband and a son and still thinks that winning Miss USA is bigger than that. He didn't even mention his son. She's a psycho," another person told the actress / model. "Oh, and her husband is no better. He is controlling. In short, they both fucked in the head. #RHOA." Another added: "Kenya has just said that their wedding was the second after winning Miss United States. No wonder they are having problems. #RHOA."

But some people seemed to understand Kenya, with a writing: "For most women, although it is important, giving birth is not necessarily the best or most important day of their life. Why pretend that?" Okay, another added: "The day I became a mother was the best day of my life, but it is not my greatest achievement. It is not an achievement, period! I was not mad at Kenya for that."

Someone else has defended the reality television star as a writer: "Kenya has constantly referred to Brooklyn as the best thing that has happened to her and wishes to make a multi-page thread shaming her not to mention the birth of her daughter as the best day". of her life at a time on television where she was doing everything possible to provoke her husband?

Another told critics: "Oh, shut up! You're a way of investing in this. I don't even like Kenya like that, but pregnancy and childbirth were horrible for her, but I know she loves that little girl until death. a mom helicopter to the fullest and is extremely annoying, so get over it. "