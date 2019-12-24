Kenya Moore makes fans happy with a surprise for Christmas

Kenya Moore has just told her followers and IG fans that she has good news for them, just in time for the holidays. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

‘#MooreHairCareMonday Our best seller #kenyamoorehaircareSerum is available again at @sallybeauty

This miraculous treatment moisturizes, protects and strengthens your hair daily to avoid breakage and damage caused by heat, combing and tension. Buy yours today to get the perfect last minute Christmas gifts

#kenyamoorehair #allhairtypes #sallybeauty ", Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone said: & # 39; I would love to see that lace front grow longer by simply rubbing #kenyamoorehairserum on it 😁🤷🏽‍♀️y & # 39; everyone thinks we are stupid and delusional and & # 39; and a follower asked the following question: Can it also be used as a moisture and heat protector before blow drying?

Kenya responded that very little should be used because only a small amount will be very useful.

Someone else praised the product and said: ‘THE BEST SERUM OF ALL! If I die my hair right now, I'll wear it in a few minutes. I can't believe my hair these days! My hair LOVES your product! "

Another follower posted this: "Ohhh Kenya, I definitely got mine from Sally in Bradenton, Florida, it works such a soft miracle and it smells good."

Someone else posted this: "Thank you for using a hair model with REAL textured hair." I will buy this product "."

In other news, just the other day, Kenya shared a post on her social media account, wishing Cynthia Bailey all the best and saying that no one is happier for her after the engagement.

Ad

He also addressed what happens between them in RHOA.



Post views:

0 0