Katie Taylor targets fights & # 39; historical & # 39; in 2020 | Boxing News

"I just really want to get involved in big fights and there are so many possible opponents for me."

















Two-peso world champion Katie Taylor is targeting fights with Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus in 2020.

Katie Taylor wants to take advantage of her status as a two-peso world champion competing in a series of "historic,quot; fights in 2020.

Taylor crowned a magnificent 2019 by beating Christina Linardatou in November to claim her first super lightweight title, having defeated Delfine Persoon in June to become the undisputed champion of the lightweight division.

The close nature of his victory over Persoon means that a rematch is still an important possibility, while Taylor is also looking for fights with fellow champions Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus.

"There are people like Amanda Serrano, who is a seven-peso world champion, that is probably one of the biggest fights in boxing right now."

"Obviously, the rematch with Delfine Persoon and there is the possibility of intensifying another kind of weight and fighting Cecilia Braekhus, who is another undisputed champion."

"So you can imagine, undisputed champion against undisputed champion, these are fights that make history."

& # 39; Easy fight to do & # 39;

The most likely fight for Taylor seems to be against Braekhus, with the 38-year-old Norwegian as a partner. Matching Boxing fighter.

Despite admitting that exchange promoter Eddie Hearn makes the fight easier to do, Taylor warned that moving to welterweight to face Braekhus will not be easy.

Matchroom Boxing fighter Cecilia Braekhus is a possible opponent for Taylor in 2020

"It's definitely an easy fight to do," Taylor said. "She is a welterweight and I think it's a fight I will have to build myself in."

"Obviously I am a light fighter, although in the last fight I went up to the light welterweight, I think the lightweight is very comfortable, so I think it is a fight that will take time."

"But it is absolutely a fight that makes history … undisputed champion against undisputed champion, I don't think it has been done before, so it will be a very, very special fight."

PPV star

Hearn, who led the former Olympic champion since becoming a professional 2016, suggested that Taylor might be on the way to heading her own pay-per-view program.

"That would be absolutely incredible," Taylor said. "Who would have thought that three years ago, when I became a professional, I was going to be in this position where we are really talking about these great events of payment by event?

"When I became a professional those years ago, I didn't even know if it was really the best financial movement for me, or the best movement for my career.

"Seeing support and seeing how far female boxing has come in such a short period has actually been incredible and was definitely the best move of my career."