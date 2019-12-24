Kate Bosworth details her shocking encounter with the bear

WENN / Judy Eddy

During her appearance on & # 39; Live With Kelly and Ryan & # 39 ;, the actress reveals that she was resting by her pool during the summer when the beast appeared at her home in Los Angeles.

Kate Bosworth She feels fortunate to be alive after a close encounter with a bear outside her home in Los Angeles.

The actress was resting by her pool during the summer when the beast decided to climb a fence and take a dip.

Kate showed images of the uninvited guest swimming during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on Monday, December 23.

"He just turned the corner … and I was literally sitting there," he said, revealing that he actually challenged the intruder at one point.

"I was trying to bite the tube into the void in my pool and I said:" Hey, I don't want to replace that, and he looked at me and left the pool. "

Bears are so common in the Bosworth neighborhood that there is a vigilance group that has been created just to monitor their comings and goings.

"They are literally known as neighborhood bears," he explains. "We have, like, a Neighborhood Watch, where all the neighbors are sending text messages: & # 39; Hey, the bear is in your house, the bear is in your trash … & # 39; No one saw it (that he got into my pool). "

But the intrepid star of Superman Returns admits that he has to meet the bear that appeared to take a dip in his pool, adding: "He has been friendly so far … I've known this bear since he was a puppy. Actually two of they … I saw the puppies jump in our pool when they were, like, super small. "