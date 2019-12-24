Kanye West returns to court for a dispute with EMI

%MINIFYHTML6bd1cc647b795fc9026a2faa552cf79b9% %MINIFYHTML6bd1cc647b795fc9026a2faa552cf79b10%

Kanye returns to court when EMI seeks to reopen a legal battle against him after the record label failed to reach an agreement with the creator of hits & # 39; Gold Digger & # 39 ;.

Kanye west He will return to court with executives of the EMI music publishing organization after not reaching an agreement on the star's commitment to contractual freedom.

West began the year looking for his contract with EMI using the California statute, which limits personal service contracts to no more than seven years.

The hip-hop star claims that when its 2003 agreement is combined with extensions, that adds to the lack of freedom and is void according to the law.

However, on Monday, December 23, the heads of the publishing company asked a federal judge in New York to reopen a case, after they failed to reach an agreement with the gold manufacturer "Gold Digger."

Kanye’s lawsuit drew attention to a provision that prohibits retirement, prompting EMI to respond with its own lawsuit against West in New York, claiming that the musician had made a "blatant attempt to search the forum" for a provision of the contract that provided New York with exclusive jurisdiction.

While the judge who presided over the case was informed of an agreement in September, it seems to have failed, which caused the company's latest move.

"Unfortunately, to date, the parties have not been able to finalize the terms of a settlement agreement, or finally resolve the issues related to which a settlement agreement would be conditioned," an EMI letter tells the court. "As a result, there is a good cause, and EMI is hereby applied, to reopen the Action."

The star of "Jesus is the king" also has a pending case for his record contract.