Kandi Burruss takes a step forward to defend Kenya Moore against Marc Daly for doing this in a new video

It's easy to understand why Kenya Moore filed for divorce from Marc Daly because every new episode of Real Atlanta Housewives, they put their crumbling lives under the microscope for fans to see.

This week, another layer of drama was shown where Marc had a picnic without respecting Kenya in front of all his friends when he decided to praise NeNe Leakes.

Keep in mind that Nene and Kenya have been at war for many years. The dispute reached a turning point when Nene's body embarrassed Kenya while she was pregnant.

Kenya and the rest of the world saw it as a great disrespect, but Marc said he was just saying what he thought.

While having dinner with the group, Marc said: “I care about my family. People say NeNe bla bla bla. NeNe was kind to me the first time I met them all.

Kenya replied: “I have to remind Marc. When you discovered that NeNe said:‘ What do I wear? A buffalo or something … you were very offended by that. "

Marc hadn't finished saying, "It was an inappropriate comment, but didn't he contact you later and try to apologize?"

Kenya replied: "No, it really didn't." Marc continued to defend NeNe against his own wife: "I have no problem with the woman." The woman was very kind to me.

Kandi Burrus was surprised and had this reaction: “Why do you continue with this? As if you were supposed to have your wife's back, not NeNe's back. As if you were doing too much! "

Many turned to social networks to attack Marc.

One person said: "I understand that she is kind to me, part I do; however, I will not do so much work after calling me buffalo while I am pregnant. Defend me in public and correct me in private … it is out of place. 😩"

Another commenter shared: “I feel bad for Kenya; Marc acts as if he were upset about her. You marry this woman, you lie down and you have a child with her, what is the problem? Niggas these days … smh seems controlling and possessive. "

This social media user said: "At the end of the day, the right thing is right, wrong or wrong, how can you be someone's husband if you can't keep it real with them … we weren't defending it? Just keeps it real. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

Ad

Is Marc right or wrong?



Post views:

0 0