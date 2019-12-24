Kandi Burruss shares the funniest photo of baby Blaze Tucker in the spa and Tamar Braxton can't get enough of the cuteness

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss shared a photo with her baby Blaze Tucker and the boy seems to be in a spa, which drives fans crazy. Just look at the photo below and you will see why.

Nothing It's nothing like a good spa day! Bla @blazetucker is relaxed! "@Weelovephotography,quot;, Kandi subtitled his publication on social networks.

Someone commented: "Lil mom is too tired to even give a shouting critic,quot; and another follower said "She is so beautiful! Kandi, she looks a lot like you. Many blessings to you and your family for this beautiful angel,quot; .

Porsha Williams and Tamar Braxton showed the girl a lot of love in the comments.

Another follower said: "Stoooooop, you're about to make me have another baby,quot; and someone else posted: "I love this." And I see the @kandikoatedcosmetics plug! You are a genius with marketing! ♥ ️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘This reminds me of @kandi dressed as Cynthia for her 50 Shades of Cynthia party 😂😂😂! Too cute!

One commenter said: ‘First, where is such a small foot spa? Look at her 😍 she's too cute ❤️ ’

Another of Kandi's fans said: Oh Oh, how cute! Where do you find these little little things? Look at his little feet there! Awww Everyone makes people want to untie their tubes !! & # 39;

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi excited fans the other day when he told them he had another episode of Speak on It.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

& # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; same-sex kiss cut in Singapore

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Walt Disney ImagesThe brief kissing scene between two women has been omitted from & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & #...
Read more

World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The IIHF World Junior Championship, colloquially known as World Juniors, is the main annual hockey prospects event that gives us...
Read more

What role will Turkey play in Libya? The | Libya

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Turkey is considering all kinds of military support for Libya. That includes land, sea and air support, if necessary. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said...
Read more

The sweet Christmas tree photo of Dream Kardashian – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Stars celebrating Christmas Eve 2019 – Photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©