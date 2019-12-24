Kandi Burruss shares the funniest photo of baby Blaze Tucker in the spa and Tamar Braxton can't get enough of the cuteness

Kandi Burruss shared a photo with her baby Blaze Tucker and the boy seems to be in a spa, which drives fans crazy. Just look at the photo below and you will see why.

Nothing It's nothing like a good spa day! Bla @blazetucker is relaxed! "@Weelovephotography,quot;, Kandi subtitled his publication on social networks.

Someone commented: "Lil mom is too tired to even give a shouting critic,quot; and another follower said "She is so beautiful! Kandi, she looks a lot like you. Many blessings to you and your family for this beautiful angel,quot; .

Porsha Williams and Tamar Braxton showed the girl a lot of love in the comments.

Another follower said: "Stoooooop, you're about to make me have another baby,quot; and someone else posted: "I love this." And I see the @kandikoatedcosmetics plug! You are a genius with marketing! ♥ ️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘This reminds me of @kandi dressed as Cynthia for her 50 Shades of Cynthia party 😂😂😂! Too cute!

One commenter said: ‘First, where is such a small foot spa? Look at her 😍 she's too cute ❤️ ’

Another of Kandi's fans said: Oh Oh, how cute! Where do you find these little little things? Look at his little feet there! Awww Everyone makes people want to untie their tubes !! & # 39;

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi excited fans the other day when he told them he had another episode of Speak on It.



Post views:

0 0