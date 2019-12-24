Justin Bieber announces new album and tour for 2020

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; Sorry & # 39; He has just announced the return of music, plans to embark on a tour and release a new studio installment, his first album since & # 39; Purpose & # 39; of 2015.

Up News Info
Justin Bieber He has served a Christmas gift for fans by announcing plans to release a new album and tour in 2020.

Bieber mocked his great revelation on Monday, December 23 and then released a video, filmed at an abandoned service station near Los Angeles, on Christmas Eve, explaining everything about his plans for the New Year.

The "Baby" star is also accelerating a documentary series.

"As humans, we are imperfect," Bieber says in the video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he loves me."

When describing his new album, the first since "Purpose" in 2015, he adds: "I feel that this is different from previous albums just because I am in my life. It is the music I like most of all." I did."

In the background of the video appears his single "Yummy", which will be released on January 3, 2020. It will appear on the singer's fifth album, which still has no title or release date.

The Bieber Stadium / Stadium will begin on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington and end on September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

