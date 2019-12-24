Judi Dench sees her character from & # 39; cats & # 39; as transgender

Universal paintings

The 85-year-old British actress who plays Old Deuteronomy in the film directed by Tom Hooper sees her character traditionally played by male actors as transgender.

Judi Dench He took an unusual approach to his role as Old Deuteronomy in "Cats"- admitting that he sees his interpretation of the traditionally male feline as transgender.

The Oscar winner stars in the film adaptation of the theatrical classic Andrew Lloyd Webber with stars that include Rebel Wilson, Jason DeruloY Taylor Swift, and he told Out magazine that his casting was "totally unexpected" due to the gender change.

However, the star insisted that it didn't matter, as he explained, "I call it & # 39; trans-Deuteronomy."

Previously, Dench had to star in the original musical, but he had broken the Achilles tendon and had to withdraw from his role as Grizabella, but this time he confessed that his participation in the classic story was "glorious."

"(It was) stressful because all I can hear is Blessed brian all the time in the production in which I could not participate, ”said Dench, referring to the British actor who originally played Old Deuteronomy. "(But) it was lovely, lovely to be guided and to be an old cat, very nice."

"Cats" is shown in theaters now.