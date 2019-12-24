Jordan Clarkson's commercial analysis: Jazz renounces Dante Exum's dream to get an offensive spark

The Jazz changed the 24-year-old guard Dante Exum on Monday and a pair of second-round picks to the Cavaliers for veteran scorer Jordan Clarkson on Monday, reinforcing their depth before an exhausting fight for planting the playoffs of the Western Conference

The move comes in the middle of a five-game winning streak that has pushed Utah into a Mavericks game for seed number 5. Clarkson should give more life to coach Quin Snyder's extended rotation with base Mike Conley in the shelf due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Cleveland gets a 2014 lottery selection at Exum, as well as the much needed ammunition raffle. This could be the first of several mid-season moves for the reconstruction team.

#Cavs They are getting a 2022 seconds from San Antonio and a 2023 seconds from Golden State in this Utah deal for Jordan Clarkson, sources say. – Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 24, 2019

It's only December, but the NBA commercial season is now officially underway. Here is an in-depth look at how Clarkson's exchange for Exum could shake the Jazz and Cavaliers, as well as other teams in the league.

Why did the Jazz want Jordan Clarkson?

With Conley injured and no indication of when he will be 100 percent, Utah has reinserted Joe Ingles in his initial lineup. While Ingles is thriving in a distributor role alongside Donovan Mitchell, his previous duties as the team's safest bank weapon have been vacated. Enter Clarkson, a guard combo accustomed to handling the ball and leading the second units in scoring (14.7 career points per game).

Clarkson is not a complete player, and Utah will not ask him to be. He is notoriously wobbly in defense and scratched on the perimeter. But the Jazz have a strong group of defenders who will deploy in an attempt to hide Clarkson from difficult confrontations (or at least provide help). His only goal is to get cubes, something he has been able to do during his six years in the NBA.

Instead of waiting until next month to add a bank option, Jazz took the opportunity to bring a known product without sacrificing much 2019-20 value.

How could Dante Exum fit into the reconstruction of Cleveland?

There is a possibility that Exum, the No. 5 general team often injured in the 2014 draft, is not in Cleveland for a long time.

Around this time last year, Jazz handed out another perspective, Alec Burks, to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyle Korver and two second-round picks. Burks, who also struggled to stay healthy in Utah, used his time in the Cavaliers as an audition for playoff contestants, and was later sent to Sacramento later in the campaign. If Exum performs well in his new home before the exchange deadline, a marginal contender who needs a backup owner may seek to buy low on it. It is signed until next season.

Cleveland, of course, would love to see Exum become his main guard of the future instead of a mere commercial bait. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have not yet proven that they are long-term answers for the Cavaliers, and Exum will get the necessary game time to try to translate his long frame and his instincts to attack the basket into a consistent NBA production.

But like Burks, who has forged a niche as a solid role player for Golden State this year, Exum can no longer own the roof that once made him a high-ranking first-round pick. The Australian native has not played in more than 42 games since the 2016-17 season, and averaged just 2.2 points in 11 games for Jazz this year.

Does this mean that the Cavaliers will change Kevin Love soon?

While it is reported that the Cavaliers are listening to commercial offers for Kevin Love, moving Clarkson probably does not affect the decision-making process in his star forward. They do not need to hasten what will probably become the most important transaction of their reconstruction, one that should bring back the lottery draw selections or significant young talent.

Still, we can expect the rumors of love to become more intense as the February 6 deadline approaches.