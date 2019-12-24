Joe Giudice's meeting with his daughters in Italy gets rid of his heartbreak after Teresa separates

Instagram

Teresa Giudice's separated husband is & # 39; very happy & # 39; to spend Christmas with his daughters in his native country, since his eldest daughter, Gia, says his Christmas Eve is a little different this year without his mother.

Teresa Giudicethe daughters meet their father again Joe Giudice In Italy this vacation. The girls, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, arrived at the airport in Italy on Tuesday, December 24, just in time for Christmas.

As seen in a video shared by Joe on Instagram, the girls enthusiastically hugged their father once they met at the airport. "They are so cute, so happy," he expressed his feelings in the caption of the video.

In another clip, the father of four children joked about the girls' excess luggage while their driver tried to load them in his car. "Are we going to do this or what?" Joe asked. "We are going to have to disarm all this. And we still have three others." Joe then directed the camera at his daughters and said: "Hi girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you."

Joe also shared a TMZ article about his meeting with his daughters. He got excited about the way his daughters' presence helped him put aside his problems for a while while writing: "Simple rule # 1 to get rid of anxiety, financial problems, depression and all your problems, a hug of his children as I always say. " Fuhgeddaboudit! & # 39; # Full ".

Meanwhile, Gia went to her own Instagram page to share a new photo with her father. "I spent Christmas Eve a little different this year," subtitled the add-on, who showed her dress in an elegant black outfit while posing next to Joe.

As previously reported, Teresa does not join her daughters to visit Joe in Italy during the holidays. Recently they saw her sleeping with her former love Anthony Delorenzo after Joe confirmed their separation, but HollywoodLife.com has reported that they are only friends.

"The guy I was dating is Tony, who was in an episode of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; [& # 39;The true housewives of New Jersey& # 39;]. She has always known him and they are just friends, "says a source close to Teresa to the site. The source adds:" Joe also knows him well. "

The so-called insider continues to state that "Teresa is not ready to leave and does not want to remarry soon. It is not that she has the desire to have more children or something, so she does not see the need." The source adds: "He also does not intend to divorce Joe in the short term for the sake of the children. He knows he would really bother them and it is the last thing he wants to do."