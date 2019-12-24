Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Together again!
Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images of his children:Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice Y Audriana Giudice"Arriving at the airport on Tuesday." The proud dad greeted his children with hugs and kisses.
"They are so cute," he wrote through Instagram. "So happy."
It also sprouted on their loved ones as they put their bags in a car.
"Hello girls! Welcome to Italy again! I love you," he said.
They also enjoyed a family dinner with fried squid.
It's no secret that Joe was excited about the visit. Last week, he posted images of himself buying Fendi gifts for his daughters.
"It's been a while since (I bought) a Christmas gift for my angels," the video captioned.
This was not the first time the young women traveled to Italy to see their father. As fans will remember, Joe's daughters flew to Italy with their mother. Teresa Giudice in November.
Last month, Teresa told her Andy Cohen his daughters would return to Italy to celebrate the holidays with Joe. However, he told the Bravo host that he would not join them and cited work commitments as the reason.
Earlier this month, E! The news confirmed that Joe and Teresa separated after 20 years of marriage. None of the celebrities have commented directly on the breakup. However, Joe has apparently made reference to the division in some cryptic publications.
"The simple rule # 1 to get rid of distress, financial problems, depression and all your problems is a hug from your children as I always say & # 39; Fuhgeddaboudit! & # 39; # Complied," he wrote on Instagram together with images of the arrival of his daughters.
Joe is waiting for the final decision on his deportation appeal in Italy. Joe was transferred there after he was released from ICE custody in October. Until that time, he had been in ICE custody since his release from prison in March 2019. Joe began his prison sentence in March 2016, just a few months after Teresa finished her sentence. The two pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014.
