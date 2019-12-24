Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Together again!

Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images of his children:Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice Y Audriana Giudice"Arriving at the airport on Tuesday." The proud dad greeted his children with hugs and kisses.

"They are so cute," he wrote through Instagram. "So happy."

It also sprouted on their loved ones as they put their bags in a car.

"Hello girls! Welcome to Italy again! I love you," he said.

They also enjoyed a family dinner with fried squid.

It's no secret that Joe was excited about the visit. Last week, he posted images of himself buying Fendi gifts for his daughters.

"It's been a while since (I bought) a Christmas gift for my angels," the video captioned.

This was not the first time the young women traveled to Italy to see their father. As fans will remember, Joe's daughters flew to Italy with their mother. Teresa Giudice in November.