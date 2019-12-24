JJ Watt: The Houston Texans defensive end will return from the injured reserve | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLc662ac838ca911dc201696e5d8d986429% %MINIFYHTMLc662ac838ca911dc201696e5d8d9864210%





JJ Watt was injured in week 8 against the Oakland Raiders

%MINIFYHTMLc662ac838ca911dc201696e5d8d9864211% %MINIFYHTMLc662ac838ca911dc201696e5d8d9864212%

Texans defensive end JJ Watt will be designated to return from the injured reserve on Tuesday, giving Houston a boost for his playoff career, NFL Network reported.

Watt was expected to return to practice on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Watt, three times a defensive player of the year, underwent surgery eight weeks ago for a pectoral muscle tear. He suffered the injury in week 8 when he approached the Oakland Raiders runner, Josh Jacobs.

Texans will have 21 days to add it to the active list.

Coach Bill O & # 39; Brien said last week that the return of Watt was possible.

"I will tell you that J.J. is working very, very hard," said O & # 39; Brien. "And he has certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and with whom he is working in the training room. And we will see how it goes."

Watt finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (leg) on ​​the list of injured reserves. He played all games during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 catches.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four catches, two recoveries of a loose ball and a loose ball forced into eight games this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl team has 479 tackles, 96 catches, 23 forced loose balls and an interception in 112 games in nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in catches in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

The Texans (10-5) won the AFC South and are the No. 4 seed projected at the conference in the playoffs. On Sunday, they will host the Tennessee Titans, who are fighting for the final wild card spot in the AFC.