Jim Sarbh's short film arrives on the Oscar list

Although Gully Boy was rejected by the Academy Awards, Jim Sarbh's film "sometimes, I think of dying,quot; has brought some joy. The actor has been on a roll lately and has now come forward and added another pen to his cap with his film making the list of candidates for the academy awards next year in the category of live action short films.

The actor turned to social networks and shared the good news by sharing a poster of the film along with a legend that said: "@sometimes_i_think_about_movie has been shortlisted for the Oscars! 92nd edition of the @theacademy Awards. (Movie Link in bio.) Please help us spread the word. â € ¤ï¸Â @theacademy FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION Best live short film 92nd Academy Awards ”

The movie is the story of a girl named Fran who likes to think about dying until her meeting with a colleague completely changes her mindset. The film stars Jim Sarbh and Katy Wright-Mead, who is also a screenwriter co-writer.

Jim's film will compete with 9 other projects in the category that are Brotherhood, The Christmas Gift, Little Hands, Miller & Son, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors ’Window, Refugee, Saria and A Sister. Final nominations will be announced on January 13 of next year.