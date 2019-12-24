Jenny & # 39; JWoww & # 39; Farley talks about his son's OCD trends

Instagram

His co-star of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39 ;, Nicole & # 39; Snooki & # 39; Polizzi, shows his support for JWoww

Jennie "Jowow"Farley has used his social media account to be honest about his nights as a mother. By taking Instagram, the MTV star shares with his followers about the" OCD trends "of his son Greyson in a long post on Monday, September 23 December.

"My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight … all because I didn't pick it up in the exact place where it needed me and I couldn't continue the night unless I did," the television star wrote. next to a picture of her lying in bed with a sleeping Greyson. "Lately, Greyson has been experiencing TOC trends."

"I am not sure if they are related to your ASD or just overlap. You cannot continue anything until it is done the way you want," JWoww continued. "Whether to dress, make your own drinks or walk a certain way … it has to be & # 39; Greyson do & # 39 ;.

JWoww then noticed that while "sometimes it's okay," he realized that he had to "break with these habits before it affected him socially." Apparently she started doing it that night, explaining: "Tonight I chose not to lift him on Greyson's path, but I was ready with open arms when I was ready to give up. Sometimes it takes 5 seconds … sometimes it takes an hour."

"Every time my heart breaks, but I will never give up. If I give in, next time he will level up. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, Mom will be close to your side helping with each step. So Greyson , hoping that one day you will read this and know that mom never gave up, "concluded his post.

His "Jersey Shore" co-star, Nicole "Snooki"Polizzi showed his support in the comments section." You are the strongest mawma I know and love you. Bubby is very lucky to have you as his mother, "he wrote. Also, her boyfriend Zack Carpinello left a single heart emoji.

"Wait, Jen … I hope it gets better as I grow up. Being a mother is already quite difficult. I couldn't imagine it with a child who has ASD and OCD. You're doing well … even when you feel you're not! "An added fan Meanwhile, someone else shared her own story, saying," My daughter also does that … some of that is just age. She gets angry if she can't open the door or if I did something for her that she wanted do first, in your own way. Hold on there. Some of this will overcome. "