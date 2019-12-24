Home Entertainment Jennifer talks about dating Diddy: "It ended with a BANG!"

Jennifer talks about dating Diddy: "It ended with a BANG!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Jennifer Lopez recently sat down for an interview, where she talked about her affair with Diddy in the 2000s, which ended after being in the middle of a legal situation with the tycoon.

JLo dated Diddy between 1999 and 2001, when he went by the nickname Puff Daddy.

"The Puffy era was a time a little crazy and sharpened in my life," he told the interviewer on CBS This Morning. “You know, Puffy and I grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success; I was starting and making my first album when I met him. He became a kind of mentor to me at that time. We had this kind of crazy and tumultuous relationship that ended in an explosion. ”

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©