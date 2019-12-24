Jennifer Lopez shares how she deals with negativity in the public eye

Jennifer Lopez appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and talked about living her life in the public spotlight and how she deals with negativity. Jennifer has been through a lot in her career and in 1999 she spent 14 hours in jail after a nightclub shooting. She and her ex boyfriend Diddy were arrested. Although the charges were finally dropped, JLo had its first real encounter with negative publicity. Let's move forward quickly until 2019, and Jennifer knows how to handle being a celebrity and does it as a boss.

Speaking to CBS, Jennifer said she has confidence in who she is and lives her life the best she can. She said that now that she is older, the negative press no longer bothers her. She knows that people will say what she wants, but she lives her life in a way that makes her proud. He explained that he knows who he is and works to be the best person he can be and that is all he can do.

You can see Jennifer Lopez speaking on CBS Sunday Morning on the video player below.

Celebrity stylist Danielle Priano talked about Jennifer on her official Instagram page and said many wonderful things about the Golden Globe nominated actress. Danielle talked about her time earlier this year, working with Jennifer on the film. Marry me and said that JLo was the most special person he had known since he began his hair career.

Danielle stated the following about Jennifer Lopez.

"I haven't known anyone so special since I started combing my hair. She surrounds herself with light and really wants the people around her to be the best version of themselves. Hard work, determination and good energy. Thank you, Jen, for being only you!

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez's comments about CBS Sunday Morning? Do you agree with JLo that the best way to live your life is to close the negative voices and criticisms and know within yourself that you are doing the best you can?

Jennifer Lopez has won critical praise for her role in Hustlers Then it will appear in the moviand marry me.



