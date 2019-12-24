Jennifer Lopez makes fun of exciting & # 39; new things & # 39; during the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira

Speaking about her next joint performance at the annual sporting event, the Bronx diva says: "I think it is a fantasy for all musical artists to play the Super Bowl and have those 12 minutes of an amazing show."

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He will spare no expenses so that his part-time of the 2020 Super Bowl shows his greatest production so far.

Both singers will perform at the sporting event in February and J.Lo insists they plan to surprise fans with their splendid staging.

"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez said during an appearance on "CBS This Morning." "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience."

"You can have this great production … You can't do that on the tour. You know, it all depends on the budget. And you can do this. It's a different experience. And I think it's like a fantasy for all musical artists to play the Super Bowl and have those 12 minutes of an amazing show … There's just something exciting about it. "

Giving clues about what she and Shakira plan to do on stage, Jennifer shared: "We're both Latin artists, we bring that flavor. It's exciting and something new that hasn't been in any other Super Bowl."

Meanwhile, López's fiance Alex Rodriguez He has given fans a preview of his part-time dance moves in a new video he posted online on Saturday.

In it, the young backup dancers of the singer also shout and greet the camera.

Lopez opened up some more surprises that fans can expect to see on the part-time program earlier this month during an interview on "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon".

"You end up taking 12 to 14 minutes and we are probably going to divide that between us and have special guests, hopefully," he said.

The Super Bowl LIV will take place on February 2 (20) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.