Jennifer Aniston offers a look at her Christmas party & # 39; of the year & # 39;

WENN / Derrick Salters

Taking on her Instagram account, the student of & # 39; Friends & # 39; She shares a playful snapshot of herself along with her friends, including Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her stylist Chris McMillan.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Aniston She helped her friends get festive with the "party of the year".

"The morning show"The 50-year-old actress visited Instagram on Monday, December 23 to share a playful snapshot of herself with friends that include Laura Dern, Rita Wilson, and his friend and stylist Chris McMillan, while sharing a glimpse of the celebrations.

"Say CHEESE! Much love in that room," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Holidays!"

And the actress of "Friends" was not the only one to talk about the party, since her famous friends took the comments to talk about the annual event of the hostess.

<br />

Chris wrote: "@ JenniferAniston was definitely happening. ALWAYS the party of the year. HAPPY HAPPY!"

David Spade He revealed that he was also there, but he was busy exploring the kitchen while taking the picture, while joking: "I think he was in the kitchen drinking more chili during the photo shoot."

He later commented: "Jan, I'm really still at home. I couldn't find the exit. It's very embarrassing. I'm in sector 42J. I'm walking north trying to find myself."

The publication comes a few days after people reported Jennifer's ex-husband Brad Pitt and his ex-fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow He was also present, along with Kate Hudson and host of US talk shows. UU. Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer made her record debut on Instagram earlier this year. The "Friends" actress got more than a million followers in just over five hours and 45 minutes after posting a meeting of her and her former castmates.