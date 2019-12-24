Jeffrey de Zwaan aims to maintain high quality darts for the rest of the World Championship | Darts news

The Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan has the ambition to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy at the end of the World Championship.





Jeffrey de Zwaan produced an average of three darts of 106.09 in his exciting victory against Dave Chisnall

Jeffrey de Zwaan has the ambition to become world champion after he has possibly produced the best exhibition of the tournament so far at Alexandra Palace.

De Zwaan produced an average of three darts of 106.09, hit seven 180 and had 53 percent in doubles, as he prevailed in a round-trip contest in which his opponent Dave Chisnall averaged 101.75.

The Dutchman scored a lot throughout the game, with 31 pitches of 140 or more, eventually firing Chisnall to advance to the last 16 with an exciting 4-3 victory.

When the pre-Christmas action concluded, De Zwaan's brilliant display placed a marker before the three-day break at stake.

I know that if I play like this all the time I can be World Champion, but I still don't want to think about that. Jeffrey de Zwaan

"It felt amazing to play like this and beat a great player in Dave Chisnall," said De Zwaan.

"Actually I wasn't playing so well in practice, but the confidence was there on stage and that's what you must have to beat a player like Dave."

"I know that if I play like this all the time I can be a world champion, but I still don't want to think about that."

"Darts are everything at the moment, so you can't expect an average of 106 in each game, so we'll see what happens."

The 23-year-old will now meet Peter & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; Wright in the last 16 years after the former runner-up in the World Championship eliminated Seigo Asada from Japan 4-2.

