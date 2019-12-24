Japan fell by 500,000 people in 2019, as births fall to the lowest figure since 1874

Japan has 512,000 fewer people this year than last year, according to an estimate published Tuesday by the country's welfare ministry. That is a drop of more than the entire population of the city of Atlanta.

The numbers are the last sign of Japan's growing demographic challenges.

Births in the country, which are expected to fall below 900,000 this year, are at their lowest since 1874, when the population was approximately 70 percent smaller than its current 124 million.

The total number of deaths, on the other hand, is increasing. This year, the figure is expected to reach almost 1.4 million, the highest level since the end of World War II, an increase driven by the country's oldest population.

That gap between births and deaths has put Japan in a demographic crisis. As the number of births decreases, there are fewer young people entering their workforce. That means fewer people to replace retired workers and support them as they age, a situation that poses a serious threat to Japan's economic vitality and the security of its social security network.