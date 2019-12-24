Japan fell by 500,000 people in 2019, as births fall to the lowest figure since 1874

Japan has 512,000 fewer people this year than last year, according to an estimate published Tuesday by the country's welfare ministry. That is a drop of more than the entire population of the city of Atlanta.
The numbers are the last sign of Japan's growing demographic challenges.
Births in the country, which are expected to fall below 900,000 this year, are at their lowest since 1874, when the population was approximately 70 percent smaller than its current 124 million.
The total number of deaths, on the other hand, is increasing. This year, the figure is expected to reach almost 1.4 million, the highest level since the end of World War II, an increase driven by the country's oldest population.
That gap between births and deaths has put Japan in a demographic crisis. As the number of births decreases, there are fewer young people entering their workforce. That means fewer people to replace retired workers and support them as they age, a situation that poses a serious threat to Japan's economic vitality and the security of its social security network.
Japan is not the only country facing the problem of how to deal with an increasingly small society. It is not even the country with the lowest birth rate: that title is for South Korea. And other countries, from China to the United States, also face declining birth rates, which could mean problems in the future.
But Japan is the most gray nation in the world: almost 28 percent of its residents are over 65 years old.
Japan has had time to address the effects of its declining population: the country has steadily declined since 2007. That year, the country's population declined by around 18,000 people. Since then, however, losses have accelerated rapidly, crossing the half-million mark this year for the first time. Across the country, entire villages are disappearing as young people choose not to have children or move to urban areas in search of better employment opportunities.
The decline in sight is endless: the government estimates that the population could be reduced by about 16 million people, or almost 13 percent, in the next 25 years.
In response, Japan has made efforts to increase its fertility rate, the average number of births per woman, from its current level of around 1.4 to a target of 1.8, still below the 2.1 considered necessary to keep the population stable.
The government has moved to encourage births by increasing incentives for parents to have more children and reducing obstacles that could discourage anyone they want.
But the incentives are proving insufficient as more people in Japan postpone childbirth, or do not have children, to take advantage of economic opportunities. Or, on the contrary, because they are concerned that there are no economic opportunities and cannot pay the children.
However, even for those who want to be parents, the obstacles remain daunting.
Demand for nurseries in the country far exceeds the offer, making it difficult for working mothers to juggle their careers and their children. And parents who work and want to take advantage of the country's generous paternity leave can be stigmatized by a deep-rooted cultural belief that a man's place is in the office, not in the home.
In addition to government concerns, marriage is in decline. The number of marriages fell by 3,000 year-on-year to 583,000, according to data published on Tuesday, part of a sharp decline in the last decade.
As births continue to decline, Japan has tried to promote robots as a supplement for its increasingly reduced workforce.
He has also pledged to accept a limited number of immigrants to handle vital jobs such as caring for the elderly. This year, the country began issuing more than a quarter of a million visas to immigrants who will do that job.