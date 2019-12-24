Jamie Vardy says Leicester deserves a spot on the Premier League table | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLecbbc9f4688f35b8f6471439a2724f0c9% %MINIFYHTMLecbbc9f4688f35b8f6471439a2724f0c10%





Jamie Vardy says that Leicester players trust their own ability

Jamie Vardy believes that Leicester has demonstrated his credentials in the title race before his confrontation with Liverpool.

The Foxes receive the fugitive leaders at Boxing Day with the goal of closing the 10-point gap.

The men of Brendan Rodgers, second in the Premier League, suffered their first loss since they lost at Anfield in October after being defeated 3-1 in Manchester City on Saturday.

But Vardy insisted that his beliefs remain while seeking to return the blow after the defeat in the Etihad.

"I think we are very confident in our ability, but we knew we had to show that game per game," said the top scorer of 17 Premier League goals. "I think the moment we are where we deserve to be.

"We just have to do it in the same way as any other game. As I said, we know we have a lot of talent and a lot of skill and we know that we can harm teams when we play our best.

"We are a bit disappointed with the result against Man City, but now it's about dusting and preparing for the Liverpool game."

Vardy opened the scoring at Manchester City but could not avoid a 3-1 loss

Liverpool have returned from Qatar after winning the Club World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo on Saturday.

They also beat Monterrey in their semifinal in Doha with their trip, which means they have a game in their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's team has not lost in the league since January 3 and Vardy dismissed any suggestion that his trips to the Middle East will have a negative impact.

"I don't think that happens at all," he told the official club site.

"All professional soccer players are obviously prepared to play no matter where they are."

"They've been on a plane, and I'm sure the recovery would have been done on the plane, so they'll be fresh and ready to leave. We know we have to be at our best."