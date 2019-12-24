James Norton wants to play the version & # 39; updated & # 39; from James Bond

Instagram

The star of & # 39; McMafia & # 39; realize that the 007 franchise is now & # 39; outdated & # 39; and & # 39; needs to be updated & # 39 ;, but denies reports that he is in talks to replace Daniel Craig for the next installment.

Up News Info –

British actor James Norton has promised to "update" the JAMES BOND franchise if it is selected as the next 007.

Current bonus Daniel Craig he is expected to step aside after his next outing as the superspy "No time to die", which will be released in April (20).

Smooth Brit James has been criticized as a favorite to take over and says that if he gets the role, he will support producers' attempts to modernize the "outdated" franchise.

"We all know that with James Bond, much of it, and all its versions in the past, are now outdated and should be updated," he added.McMafia"The star tells the British newspaper Daily Telegraph." And I think Barb (ara) Broccoli and the producers are very aware of that. Bringing people like Phoebe Waller Bridge can only help. "

Speaking about his approach if elected, James adds: "If I had to take a franchise, I would always like to complement it with something completely different."

<br />

However, the 34-year-old actor denied being in talks about assuming the role, and said the reports he is being considered "are not based on anything."