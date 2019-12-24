Jamal Murray says he "was in an area,quot; to make winning shots of the game when Nuggets beat the Suns | NBA News

Jamal Murray said he was "in an area,quot; after his last-minute shot helped the Denver Nuggets to a dramatic victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Murray shot without fear in the last seconds, with only one thought in mind: winning. Denver has been doing a lot of that lately.

"I was in an area, without really thinking about anything," Murray said. "Only in one area. Everyone was locked up."

Murray made a jump-off jump with 3.2 seconds remaining and Nikola Jokic finished with a triple double when the Nuggets recovered for a 113-111 victory over the Suns on Monday night.















1:55



Nikola Jokic shot for a triple triple in the narrow victory of the Denver Nuggets 113-111 over the Phoenix Suns



Murray finished with 28 points on 12 of 19 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 triples in triples. Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple double this season.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to seven games, while the Suns have lost seven in a row.

The teams exchanged clutch shots in the final moments. First it was Murray who connected a triple with 27 seconds to propel Denver ahead 111-108. Two seconds later, Devin Booker nailed a triple in a play inside the field to tie him.

Murray had one more big shot on him, making a jump right inside the three-point line with 3.2 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 113-111 lead. Booker had a three-point attempt blocked by Jerami Grant just before the final bell.

"In the end, (Murray) was phenomenal," said Denver coach Michael Malone. "This was not our best game, but when you don't play your best on the road, you have to find ways and I'm proud of that."

















1:52



Highlights of the Denver Nuggets clash with the Phoenix Suns in week 10 of the NBA



The Suns lost most of the night, retreating 16 points in the second quarter, but slowly struggled to return.

The Nuggets hit 12 of their first 17 three-point attempts, but eventually cooled in the middle of the third quarter and missed their next seven long-range. That allowed Phoenix to give a boost and Frank Kaminsky's short jump early in the fourth quarter gave the Suns a 83-82 lead, his first since the first quarter.

Rookie Cameron Johnson hit two straight three-pointers, one on a bench hit, to put the Suns ahead 91-88 with approximately nine minutes remaining in the game. Phoenix pushed that lead to 101-92, but Denver recovered to draw at 108 with two minutes remaining in Jokic's triple.

The Suns have not won a game in two weeks and it hurts more than most.

"It was difficult," Johnson said. "I felt we had a lot of momentum when we reached the fourth quarter, halfway and that is difficult. I really thought we were going to get it out."

Ricky Rubio scored 21 points for the Suns. Eight Phoenix players scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough to break their long losing streak.

"It's the deep pain that allows you to grow," said Suns coach Monty Williams. "It's a vital principle, and certainly in sports. We have to start closing these games."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.