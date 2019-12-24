J.J. Watt's injury update: Texans star could return for playoffs

%MINIFYHTML67e7ace544d6f2daea8045a3e0f2fcb69% %MINIFYHTML67e7ace544d6f2daea8045a3e0f2fcb610%

J.J. Watt could appear for Texans in the postseason, after initially believing that his pectoral muscle tear of week 8 would set him aside until 2020.

Watt was removed from IR and returned to practice on Tuesday. While acknowledging that his rapid recovery could increase the risk of another surgically repaired muscle injury, he said the plan was to play in Houston's first playoff game.

"I feel extremely excited to be able to return to the practice team with the boys," Watt told reporters. "Obviously there is also an element of risk involved, which I understand, but, for me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, try to help this team win football matches, there is nothing I want more. It is incorporated into me – I want to be in the field with the boys. "

Coach Bill O & # 39; Brien revealed earlier this month that Watt was taking positive steps in his recovery from the upper body injury he suffered from beating the Raiders, foreshadowing this development.

Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, also missed significant portions of the 2016 and 2017 campaigns with injuries that ended the season.

He recorded four catches, a forced loose ball and three passes defended in his eight games of the regular season this year. His return earlier than expected could provide a significant boost to a Houston defense that has no one with more than 7.5 catches.

With a record of 10-5, Texans are scheduled to finish as No. 4 seed in the AFC. They secured a postseason spot with a 23-20 AFC South victory over the Buccaneers last Saturday.

Omnisport contributed to this report.