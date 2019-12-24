Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate | News

Ivory Coast prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against presidential candidate Guillaume Soro, who aborted a planned return by diverting his flight to Ghana when security forces stormed his party headquarters in Abidjan.

The scheduled return of the former rebel chief to Ivory Coast, after an absence of six months, to participate in the vote next year has increased tensions in the West African country, where the 2010-2011 elections ended in violence deadly among rival supporters.

State prosecutor Richard Adou told public television on Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for "Soro's attempt against state authority," claiming that the intelligence services had evidence showing that "a plan should be carried out. soon,quot;.

He said that Soro, a former president of the national assembly, was also under investigation for embezzlement of public funds and money laundering for amounts up to 1.5 billion CFA francs ($ 2.4 million).

Fifteen of his supporters, including Alain Lobognon, Soro's right hand, were also arrested Monday on different charges, the prosecutor said.

Lobognon, spokesman for the Soro Generations and People in Solidarity (GPS) party, had previously told reporters that the candidate's plane had been diverted "against his will,quot; to Ghana's capital, Accra, preventing him from returning to "participate in the elections,quot;. process,quot;.

Security forces stormed the GPS headquarters shortly after the declaration. Security personnel were also present at the airport, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Contradicting Lobognon's claim, a source close to the Ivory Coast presidency said Soro had asked the plane to land in Ghana to avoid "arrest upon arrival,quot; in Abidjan.

Approximately 800 men, including riot police, were deployed along the route from the airport to Soro's house to "avoid any meeting,quot; by supporters, according to a note from Abidjan police officers sent to the AFP.

The GPS headquarters, in a private house next to the US embassy in Abidjan, were surrounded by armed men who entered and forced the occupants to leave.

Police also threw tear gas and members of the media and party supporters were expelled from the area.

The events occurred after French President Emmanuel Macron made a weekend visit to the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, to discuss the safety of the Sahel and visit the French troops in Abidjan.

Former allies

Soro is a former ally of Ouattara, but since then the two have been fought, reportedly, by Soro's own presidential ambitions.

Political analysts say that Soro is particularly popular among young Ivorians, but there are no independent opinion polls to estimate their support across the country.

The presidential elections of 2020 scheduled for October seem to take place in tense conditions.

The violence that followed the 2010-2011 elections caused 3,000 deaths, and last year's local elections were also marred by fraud and fighting.

Soro, a Christian from the north of the country, led the rebels who fought against then-president Laurent Gbagbo in the country's civil war in 2002.

The revolt divided the former French colony into a north controlled by the rebels and in the south controlled by the government, which caused years of unrest.

Gbagbo was overthrown after refusing to grant defeat to his rival Ouattara in the 2010 elections.

Soro's support was crucial for Ouattara, whom he later served as prime minister in 2011-2012.

Soro had already held that position since 2007 and was also president of the national parliament from 2012 to 2019.