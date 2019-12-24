Iraqi Parliament approves new electoral law while deadlock persists | Iraq News

The Iraqi parliament passed a new electoral law, a key demand from protesters to make the elections fairer, but the political stalemate continues to delay the selection of an interim prime minister.

Mass protests have taken over Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, demand a reform of a political system that they consider deeply corrupt and that keeps most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

The new electoral law passed by parliament on Tuesday will allow voters to choose individual legislators instead of choosing between party lists, and for each member of parliament to represent a specific electoral district instead of groups of legislators representing entire provinces.

"In the name of Iraq, and on behalf of the Iraqi people, on behalf of the martyrs, on behalf of all who sacrificed themselves, on behalf of the displaced, the law has been passed," said the president of the Council of Representatives. Mohammed al-Halbousi said after the vote.

But protesters demand not only a new electoral law, but also the elimination of the entire political class and an independent prime minister without party affiliation.

The prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned last month under pressure from street demonstrations, but has remained in the position as a caretaker.

Negotiations on a candidate to replace him have remained stagnant since the last of a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.

Protesters gathered on Tuesday in front of the iconic Tahrir Square in Baghdad, where they made clear their opposition to the names promoted by the establishment to occupy the post of prime minister.

The main avenues and roads were blocked in cities in the south of the country, the epicenter of the month-long protest movement, as well as entrances to schools, universities and government buildings.

While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has presented resistance.

For many protesters, the system installed by the United States after leading a military coalition to overthrow the lifelong leader Saddam Hussein in 2003 has become too dependent on Iran and is beyond reform.