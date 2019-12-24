India approves funds for population registration amid mass protests | News

The federal cabinet of India on Tuesday approved funds for a census and a population survey that will be conducted next year, amid fears that the database can be used to build a controversial citizen registry.

Hundreds of thousands of Indians have taken to the streets to protest a new citizenship law enacted by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that provides non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved to the country before 2015 A path to citizenship. At least 25 people have died as a result of the riots.

Many say the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular constitution of India by making religion a proof of citizenship. They say the law and a proposed national citizen registry could be used against the Muslim minority.

The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($ 1.2 billion) to conduct the census and 39.41 billion rupees ($ 553 million) to update the National Population Registry (NPR), said Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar , to journalists.

The census collects data on population, economic activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, to the lowest administrative level.

The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database for each resident of India.

The census and population survey will begin from April next year.

Javadekar said that the exercise of the census was not related to the national registry of citizens.

Protests in progress

The largely peaceful protests continued on Tuesday in several towns and cities, including the Indian capital, New Delhi, despite the refusal of police permission to hold demonstrations.

Human Rights Watch criticized the Indian authorities for what they said was the use of excessive force against protesters.

"Indian police, in many areas, have been taking strong action against protests against the law of citizenship with force, including unnecessary deadly force," Meenakshi Ganguly, director of the South Asian rights organization, said in a statement .

On Tuesday, Indian police also prevented opposition party leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi from visiting Meerut, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut saw massive clashes between police and protesters on Friday.

According to the communication department of the Congress Party, they were going to visit families of victims injured and killed in clashes with the police, during ongoing national protests against a controversial citizenship law.

The leaders were rejected from the outskirts of Meerut, 75 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi told reporters.