I fully understand Martin Scorsese's criticism in Marvel Movies

By joining the director of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; for the round table chat of directors of The Hollywood Reporter, the director of & # 39; Joker & # 39; He remembers the challenges he faced when he tried to get the studio to pick up his villain movie.

"jester"filmmaker Todd Phillips had given Martin Scorsese A comment about what he said about the blockbusters of comic books, insisting he understood what he was trying to say.

"the Irish"The director recently pointed to the big-budget films of the decade, claiming that" they were not cinema, "a comment that has motivated people like Francis Ford Coppola and Terry Gilliam to echo his comments, but Phillips, who was behind the story of the origin of the Batman villain earlier this year, accepts that his fellow filmmaker was making a fair point.

When joining Scorsese for the round table of directors of The Hollywood Reporter, Todd said: "Marty was very excited about that (what he said), but I understand it completely. We were struggling to get it done & # 39; Joker & # 39; , which sounds fun because it exists in the world of superheroes, but it's really not one of those movies. "

"We spent a year at Warner Bros., and I saw emails back and forth, literally, where they said: & # 39; Do you realize that we sell Joker pajamas at Target? & # 39; I say:" Weren't they the movies first and the pajamas second? Do pajamas dictate movies? ""

"Theme park rides. Pajamas. Sorbet cups. Whatever you are selling behind the movies, you can't make your decisions based on that."

Scorsese added: "I remember when Disneyland was built … and one of the aspirations of the studios was to become as important to American culture as Disneyland. And the first study that really did that was Universal with the tour (studio). And then you add the blockbuster on top of that, and why not? People go to the movies. Enjoy it. Those kinds of things. "

"So the feeling of a theme park has always been there. Not bad. We loved going to amusement parks. But now in an amusement park, you have the movie."