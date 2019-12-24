Hrithik Roshan reacts to Deepika Padukone

It has been a great year for Hrithik Roshan at the movies, since both Super 30 and War managed to create a storm at the box office. Known as the Greek god of Bollywood, it seems that Hrithik just got a new member to join his fan club and is none other than Deepika Padukone.

Recently, the actress tweeted about Hrithik's movie War and compared the piece with chocolate. About a week ago, the two met at a party organized by a mutual friend and the actress shared a video where they saw her eating a piece of chocolate cake from the hand of Hrithik Roshan. Obviously, the video soon went viral and broke the Internet. As the two actors have not worked together, Internet users went crazy just by seeing them in the same frame. Now, when Hrithik was asked about Deepika's comment, the actor said: "I really don't know how to react to that. I am quite flattered. I thank you for congratulating me on the war. It is very encouraging when the people of your own fraternity will they praise … "Well, we hope these two beautiful people collaborate for a project sooner rather than later.

DeepikaPadukone is currently busy promoting her next film, Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar, where she is seen playing a survivor of an acid attack. Released on January 10, 2020, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a lead role.