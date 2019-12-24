How your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays

Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus Y Andy Cohen They are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday photos this season.

In the days before Christmas, Adele became glamorous and channeled Old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised her daughter Stormi Webster With some early gifts.

Cohen lit Chanukah candles with her little son Benjamin.

Fergie he spent Christmas Eve with his son Axl, While Neil Patrick Harris he spent his with husband David BurtkaYour twins Harper Y Gideonand her dogs Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus Y Tish Cyrusand his brothers

"Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States," he wrote on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of the husband's Christmas Eve David Beckham with his kids Beckham cross, Romeo Beckham Y Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents of daughter Harper beckham.

"Merry Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Beckham boys kisses! Xxx we love you xxxx,quot;