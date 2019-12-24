How your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays

Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus Y Andy Cohen They are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday photos this season.
In the days before Christmas, Adele became glamorous and channeled Old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised her daughter Stormi Webster With some early gifts.
Cohen lit Chanukah candles with her little son Benjamin.
Fergie he spent Christmas Eve with his son Axl, While Neil Patrick Harris he spent his with husband David BurtkaYour twins Harper Y Gideonand her dogs Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus Y Tish Cyrusand his brothers
"Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States," he wrote on Instagram.
Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of the husband's Christmas Eve David Beckham with his kids Beckham cross, Romeo Beckham Y Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents of daughter Harper beckham.
"Merry Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Beckham boys kisses! Xxx we love you xxxx,quot;
See photos of stars celebrating the holidays:
Instagram / Victoria Beckham
Beckham boys
Victoria Beckham shared this photo of husband David Beckham with his kids cross, Romeo Y Brooklyn.
Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and family
the How I met your mother alum appears with husband David Burtka and his twins, Harper Y Gideon.
Instagram / Christina Anstead
Christina Anstead and children
Christina appears with her and her ex-husband and Flip or flip co-star Tarek The Moussachildren Taylor Y Brayden and she and her husband Ant Ansteadson of Hudson.
Instagram / Fergie
Fergie and Axl
The singer appears with her and ex Josh DuhamelThe son of.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
The singer celebrated Christmas with her family.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Kylie and ex Travis scott surprised his daughter with a visit from his favorite Trolls Character, Poppy.
Instagram / Getty Images
Chris Brown
Just before the Christmas holidays, the singer posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter. Royalty changing his 1 month old brother AekoThe diaper in a changing room playground.
Kylie Jenner
The e! reality TV star joins friends gal Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel.
Adele
Go go voom! The Grammy winner takes a sexy turn to the holidays with Santa Claus.
Jada Pinkett Smith
"I am grateful for my peace and all my Christmas costumes," the actress shared online.
Jennifer Aniston
Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and more join the friends Star during the holidays.
Sophia Bush
"My happy place (Hanukkah)!" The actress wrote on Instagram. "Wishing love and happiness to everyone celebrating! I love you all!"
The eternal To emit
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more Marvel stars The eternal Meet for a photo opp holiday.
Andy Cohen
the Watch what happens live! host Hanukkah's first night is made much more special by his son Benjamin.
Youtube
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Kris Jenner, AKA "Lovey,quot; and Kylie surprise the adorable boy with a huge playhouse for Christmas.
Josh Peck
Baby's first Hanukkah! the Drake and Josh star shares a special moment with his son Max.
Jordyn Woods
Frosty the Snowman never looked so good!
Chris Jackson / Getty Images / PA Wire
Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
The future kings of the British royal family make Christmas pudding with the Queen.
Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart
The comedian and his wife cover the halls with festive sweaters.
Nev Schulman and Laura Schulman
"Sending love and light from our family to yours,quot;, Catfish shared host on Instagram. "May your lives be filled with wonder and laughter. Happy Hanukkah."
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg
It's a Wahlberg family Christmas for this lifelong celebrity couple.
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Home for Christmas! The A-listers arrive in their native Australia for the holidays.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
"He got mad at me, so he gave all my children my number and told them it was Santa's hotline," joked the pop star's boyfriend on Instagram.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
"When you surround yourself with incredible and creative people … the result is magical :)", the HGTV star shared online when he spent time with his girlfriend.
James Van Der Beek
"Is a nightmare before the Christmas card a thing?" first Dancing with the stars The contestant joked on Instagram while his family wore sleepwear matching Sant and Abel.
Laura Prepon
"Happy Holidays!" the Orange is the new black star shared with his Instagram followers. "I hope you can enjoy quality family time."
Ryan Serhant
"It's starting to look a lot like dad can't find the top of his outfit," List of millions of dollars Shared star online.
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
"To make sure I don't have a serious FOMO while I spend it at the hospital on Christmas, we had our Christmas early," a pregnant Catherine Lowe shared on Instagram. "Also, what do these children know anyway? (Answer: Nothing?").
Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking
"It may be the ugly national sweater day, but I have a beautiful family. Merry Christmas," the country singer shared when wearing his Miller Lite festive sweater.
Little Scotty Soldiers
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex dresses as Santa Claus on behalf of a charity in the United Kingdom that supports children who have lost a father who served in the British Armed Forces.
Rachel Reilly
"Santa stopped to deliver an angel cub, so @adoravillegas called her Angel," Eldest brother Y An amazing race shared star "We are super excited and totally recommend @sunnydayacres only 6 more days until we can take her home."
Michael Williams / Startraksphoto
Katy Perry
the American idol Judge joins Amazon and Santa in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles – Bell Gardens Clubhouse.
David and Harper Beckham
The British superstar enjoys a father and daughter date night on the ice skating rink.
Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
There is much to celebrate this holiday season! "After 6 months of hard training, I can finally call myself a Michigan State Police Soldier," Victor announced on Instagram before celebrating Christmas with his Hot coco Co-host of the podcast.
MC Team / Live Nation Merchandise
Mariah Carey
All we want for Christmas is to visit the music superstar in her pop-up shop "Mariah Christmas,quot; at Shop Nation in New York City.
Brittany Brockie Photography
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols
The challenge The couple enters the Christmas spirit with matching pajamas and their furry friend.
Christina Milian
She is decorating the halls! The future mom is absolutely radiant while decorating her tree.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Matching Christmas pajamas make everything better.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds
The infamous ugly Christmas sweater lives another year.
Holly Allen and Jackson Michie
It's a joyful holiday season for him Eldest brother Couple celebrating the holidays together!
Tia Mowry
This mother-son couple is nailing their Christmas style.
Celine Dion
Christmas … but make it fashionable.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
"These beautiful children did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," writes the proud mom on Instagram.
Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai
Hollywood A-lister spends time with the education activist during the holiday season.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
It is a joyful and joyful Christmas season for this family of celebrities.
Kristin Cavalarri and Jay Cutler
Is Very cavalarri The couple could not be prettier!
Phaedra Parks
the Real Atlanta Housewives Star countdown until Christmas.
hudghtonphotography.co.uk
Fergie
The music superstar attends "Holidays can be a drag, a festive celebration with B. Åkerlund, Miranda Dickson and Absolut Elyx,quot; in Los Angeles.
