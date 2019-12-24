How your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays

By Bradley Lamb
Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus Y Andy Cohen They are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday photos this season.

In the days before Christmas, Adele became glamorous and channeled Old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised her daughter Stormi Webster With some early gifts.

Cohen lit Chanukah candles with her little son Benjamin.

Fergie he spent Christmas Eve with his son Axl, While Neil Patrick Harris he spent his with husband David BurtkaYour twins Harper Y Gideonand her dogs Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus Y Tish Cyrusand his brothers

"Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States," he wrote on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of the husband's Christmas Eve David Beckham with his kids Beckham cross, Romeo Beckham Y Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents of daughter Harper beckham.

"Merry Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Beckham boys kisses! Xxx we love you xxxx,quot;

See photos of stars celebrating the holidays:

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Beckham boys

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of husband David Beckham with his kids cross, Romeo Y Brooklyn.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Twins, Gideon, Harper, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and family

the How I met your mother alum appears with husband David Burtka and his twins, Harper Y Gideon.

Christina Anstead, Children, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead and children

Christina appears with her and her ex-husband and Flip or flip co-star Tarek The Moussachildren Taylor Y Brayden and she and her husband Ant Ansteadson of Hudson.

Fergie, son, Axl, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Fergie

Fergie and Axl

The singer appears with her and ex Josh DuhamelThe son of.

Miley Cyrus, Family, Christmas 2019

Instagram / Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

The singer celebrated Christmas with her family.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie and ex Travis scott surprised his daughter with a visit from his favorite Trolls Character, Poppy.

Chris Brown

Instagram / Getty Images

Chris Brown

Just before the Christmas holidays, the singer posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter. Royalty changing his 1 month old brother AekoThe diaper in a changing room playground.

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The e! reality TV star joins friends gal Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel.

Adele, Santa Claus

Instagram

Adele

Go go voom! The Grammy winner takes a sexy turn to the holidays with Santa Claus.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith

"I am grateful for my peace and all my Christmas costumes," the actress shared online.

Jennifer Aniston, Christmas 2019, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and more join the friends Star during the holidays.

Sophia Bush, Instagram

Instagram

Sophia Bush

"My happy place (Hanukkah)!" The actress wrote on Instagram. "Wishing love and happiness to everyone celebrating! I love you all!"

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, The Eternals, Christmas 2019

Instagram

The eternal To emit

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more Marvel stars The eternal Meet for a photo opp holiday.

Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen

Andy Cohen

the Watch what happens live! host Hanukkah's first night is made much more special by his son Benjamin.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Christmas Present

Youtube

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kris Jenner, AKA "Lovey,quot; and Kylie surprise the adorable boy with a huge playhouse for Christmas.

Josh Peck, Max Peck

Instagram

Josh Peck

Baby's first Hanukkah! the Drake and Josh star shares a special moment with his son Max.

Jordyn Woods, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jordyn Woods

Frosty the Snowman never looked so good!

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Charles, Do not use until 2 p.m. PT

Chris Jackson / Getty Images / PA Wire

Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles

The future kings of the British royal family make Christmas pudding with the Queen.

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart

The comedian and his wife cover the halls with festive sweaters.

Nev Schulman, Laura Schulman

Instagram

Nev Schulman and Laura Schulman

"Sending love and light from our family to yours,quot;, Catfish shared host on Instagram. "May your lives be filled with wonder and laughter. Happy Hanukkah."

Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg

It's a Wahlberg family Christmas for this lifelong celebrity couple.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Home for Christmas! The A-listers arrive in their native Australia for the holidays.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Christmas 2019

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

"He got mad at me, so he gave all my children my number and told them it was Santa's hotline," joked the pop star's boyfriend on Instagram.

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

"When you surround yourself with incredible and creative people … the result is magical :)", the HGTV star shared online when he spent time with his girlfriend.

James Van Der Beek, Christmas 2019

Instagram

James Van Der Beek

"Is a nightmare before the Christmas card a thing?" first Dancing with the stars The contestant joked on Instagram while his family wore sleepwear matching Sant and Abel.

Laura Prepon, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Laura Prepon

"Happy Holidays!" the Orange is the new black star shared with his Instagram followers. "I hope you can enjoy quality family time."

Ryan Serhant, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Ryan Serhant

"It's starting to look a lot like dad can't find the top of his outfit," List of millions of dollars Shared star online.

Sean Lowe, Catherine Lowe, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

"To make sure I don't have a serious FOMO while I spend it at the hospital on Christmas, we had our Christmas early," a pregnant Catherine Lowe shared on Instagram. "Also, what do these children know anyway? (Answer: Nothing?").

Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

"It may be the ugly national sweater day, but I have a beautiful family. Merry Christmas," the country singer shared when wearing his Miller Lite festive sweater.

Prince Harry, Santa, Christmas 2019

Little Scotty Soldiers

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex dresses as Santa Claus on behalf of a charity in the United Kingdom that supports children who have lost a father who served in the British Armed Forces.

Rachel Reilly, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Rachel Reilly

"Santa stopped to deliver an angel cub, so @adoravillegas called her Angel," Eldest brother Y An amazing race shared star "We are super excited and totally recommend @sunnydayacres only 6 more days until we can take her home."

Katy Perry, Christmas 2019

Michael Williams / Startraksphoto

Katy Perry

the American idol Judge joins Amazon and Santa in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles – Bell Gardens Clubhouse.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Christmas 2019

Instagram

David and Harper Beckham

The British superstar enjoys a father and daughter date night on the ice skating rink.

Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Christmas 2019

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

There is much to celebrate this holiday season! "After 6 months of hard training, I can finally call myself a Michigan State Police Soldier," Victor announced on Instagram before celebrating Christmas with his Hot coco Co-host of the podcast.

Mariah Carey, Christmas 2019

MC Team / Live Nation Merchandise

Mariah Carey

All we want for Christmas is to visit the music superstar in her pop-up shop "Mariah Christmas,quot; at Shop Nation in New York City.

Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols, Christmas 2019

Brittany Brockie Photography

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols

The challenge The couple enters the Christmas spirit with matching pajamas and their furry friend.

Christina Milian, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Christina Milian

She is decorating the halls! The future mom is absolutely radiant while decorating her tree.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Matching Christmas pajamas make everything better.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

The infamous ugly Christmas sweater lives another year.

Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, Christmas 2019

Holly Allen and Jackson Michie

It's a joyful holiday season for him Eldest brother Couple celebrating the holidays together!

Tia Mowry, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Tia Mowry

This mother-son couple is nailing their Christmas style.

Celine Dion, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Celine Dion

Christmas … but make it fashionable.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

"These beautiful children did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," writes the proud mom on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai

Hollywood A-lister spends time with the education activist during the holiday season.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

It is a joyful and joyful Christmas season for this family of celebrities.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavalarri and Jay Cutler

Is Very cavalarri The couple could not be prettier!

Phaedra Parks, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Phaedra Parks

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star countdown until Christmas.

Fergie, Christmas 2019

hudghtonphotography.co.uk

Fergie

The music superstar attends "Holidays can be a drag, a festive celebration with B. Åkerlund, Miranda Dickson and Absolut Elyx,quot; in Los Angeles.

