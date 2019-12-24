Hong Kong police shoot tear gas and make arrests on Christmas Eve | News

Riot police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at demonstrators, many wearing masks and reindeer antlers, amid clashes in shopping centers and a top-notch tourist district on Tuesday when anti-government demonstrations increased on Christmas Eve.

Protesters in shopping centers threw umbrellas and other objects at the police that responded by hitting some protesters with batons, with a police officer pointing his gun at the crowd but not firing.

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had occupied the main roads outside nearby shopping centers and luxury hotels.

According to reports, police officers in civilian clothes also made arrests inside the luxury shopping center of Harbor City.

Many families with children had congregated in the same area to see the Christmas lights along the promenade in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district of Kowloon, the spectacular backdrop of Hong Kong Island on the opposite side of the harbor.

Hong Kong has a considerable Christian population, but the protests in favor of democracy that lasted for months have moderated the celebrations this year, and police said they would not close the roads to traffic in the usual way during the holiday period for fear that Protesters seize the opportunity to meet.

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper gas to disperse the crowds of protesters (Tyrione Siu / Reuters)

The protests, now in its seventh month, have lost part of the scale and intensity of previous violent clashes. However, a peaceful demonstration earlier this month attracted 800,000 people, according to organizers, showing strong support for the movement.

The protests were initially triggered by a now abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to mainland China, but since then they have been transformed into a popular revolt against the Beijing government, with spiraling fears that the city is losing some of its unique freedoms.

Protesters dressed in black and wearing masks chanted slogans such as "Revive Hong Kong, the revolution of our time,quot; and "Independence of Hong Kong,quot; while wandering around the malls.

"A lot of people are shopping, so it's a good opportunity to spread the message and tell people why we are fighting," said Ken, an 18-year-old student.

"We fight for freedom, we fight for our future."

More planned gears

According to a cable television channel, in a shopping center in the Mong Kok district, also on the Kowloon peninsula, police used pepper gas to disperse some protesters.

Some protesters planned to march on Tsim Sha Tsui and count until Christmas, according to ads on social networks.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized some of the largest marches involving more than a million people, has presented a new march on New Year's Day.

Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since protests escalated in June, including a large amount during a prolonged and violent siege at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in mid-November.

Many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as Beijing's meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems,quot; formula established at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting the riots.