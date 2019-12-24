Hilary Duff was wearing a personalized Jenny Packham dress with a Jennifer Behr headband for her wedding

Hillary Duff married Matthew Koma in a very beautiful, sweet and intimate ceremony that took place in her front yard. She chose Jenny Packham, the personalized dress and the photos of the bride are becoming viral. Hilary kept things simple, but her radiant beauty was all the accessories she needed. With a beautiful Jennifer Behr headband, Jimmy Choo heels and Anita Ko jewelry, Hilary was impressive. Hilary shared a video after trying on her wedding dress and gave her fans a great revelation. He worked with his stylist Jessica Paster to choose the dress that is gaining praise on social networks.

Celebrity stylist Nikki Lee made Hilary's hair that was split in the middle, with a soft and loose wave. The crown was straight and the beautiful headband fit Hilary as if it were a tiara. Hilary's blond strands reached the tip of her shoulders and the natural look was elegant and elegant.

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan made Hilary's face for her special occasion and it looked perfect. Hilary's colors complemented her own skin tone and looked dazzling in the mother of two 32-year-old sons.

Jenny Packham shared photos and videos of the great event on Instagram. You can watch that video below.

“When Hilary Duff married last night with singer and record producer Matthew Koma in her front yard in Los Angeles, she was wearing a Jenny Packham dress, tailor-made in London. It was elegant, modern and completely original, "writes Vogue. Watch the full video behind Vogue's exclusive scene – link in biography. Thanks to: Director @rombokob DP @thegolddop Audio @ karajohnson101 Editor @robbymassey #JennyPackham #JennyPackhamBride #Vogue #Exclusive #Hilary Duff "

You can watch the video of Hilary Duff below.

Hilary shared a video on her official Instagram account, where she has 13.9 million followers and the video went viral. With more than 4 million views, fans were delighted to see Lizzie Mcguire star share behind-the-scenes images of her special day.

What do you think of Hilary Duff's surprise wedding announcement and the behind-the-scenes images of her beautiful wedding dress? Hilary looked radiant and throughout the video she showed a beautiful smile and was filled with joy. Congratulations to the newlyweds.



