Harvey Weinstein accuser: "I still have nightmares about rape!"

Lysette Anthony, a British actress and one of the dozens of women who stepped forward to accuse Hollywood's shameful executive, Harvey Weinstein, of sexual misconduct, says she still has nightmares about the alleged rape.

"I still have nightmares. I have nightmares of disgusting mounds of white flesh and skin with slopes like black and bloody volcanoes stuffed with crunchy pus," he told Channel 4 News of the United Kingdom.

"He spoke and spoke and spoke and told me that he wanted to enter the film industry," he recalled of his meeting in the 80s. She says they soon became friends until one day, Weinstein appeared in her apartment.

He had invited himself.

"I have the memory of a morning in my little basement, suddenly, seeing the fat bulge of a man stumbling down my small steps," he said. "He knocked on the door. It was in the morning that he was only wearing a robe. He pushed me against the coat rack and raped me … He was heavy and fat, and I was trying to take it off. (He was) giving up. And that's it." .

She said the second time was during the Cannes Film Festival in a hotel room.

"I remember tripping over him and he literally walking behind me and pushing me into my little room … and raping me," he said.