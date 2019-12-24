Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein accuser: "I still have nightmares about rape!"

Harvey Weinstein accuser: "I still have nightmares about rape!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Lysette Anthony, a British actress and one of the dozens of women who stepped forward to accuse Hollywood's shameful executive, Harvey Weinstein, of sexual misconduct, says she still has nightmares about the alleged rape.

"I still have nightmares. I have nightmares of disgusting mounds of white flesh and skin with slopes like black and bloody volcanoes stuffed with crunchy pus," he told Channel 4 News of the United Kingdom.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©