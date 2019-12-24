Gwen Stefani wins the first Top 10 in the country thanks to Blake Shelton Duet

%MINIFYHTMLb684e09a88798d021f6b28ed778aacae9% %MINIFYHTMLb684e09a88798d021f6b28ed778aacae10%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The long-time collaboration of the couple & # 39; Nobody but You & # 39 ;, which is included in the new country singer's album & # 39; Fully Loaded: God & # 39; s Country & # 39 ;, is released in the N. 9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list.

gwen Stefani has achieved its first success in the top 10 of the list of US countries. UU. thanks to his new duet with boyfriend Blake shelton.

"Nobody But You" from Blake's latest album, "Fully Loaded: God & # 39; s Country," debuted on the Hot Country Songs list at nine.

It is Blake's top 32 and Gwen's first.

Shelton is also celebrating Christmas with his seventh number one on the Top Country album list with "Fully Loaded: God & # 39; s Country."