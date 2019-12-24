Green Bay Packers 23-10 Minnesota Vikings: Packers win the NFC North title | NFL news

The victory for the Packers means they continue to compete for the home advantage in the playoffs





Runner Aaron Jones has been one of the leading players for the Green Bay Packers in 2019

Aaron Jones ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, Za & # 39; Darius Smith had five tackles for defeat to lead a stifling Green Bay defense performance, and the Packers became NFC North champions when they won to the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night.

The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 wins, winning for the first time in four attempts at the deafening US Bank Stadium in Minnesota with a dominant final after losing 10 -9 at halftime.

Green Bay remained in position for a first-round goodbye in the playoffs, with the advantage of seed and local field still in sight.

The Packers returned from three turnovers in the first half, including a rare interception by Aaron Rodgers, to silence the crowd and seal the Vikings (10-5) in the sixth seed of the playoffs.

Kirk Cousins ​​was fired five times, with a huge 3.5 by Smith, and threw an interception in the third quarter that set Jones' first score. Cousins ​​fell to 0-9 in his career at Monday night games.

The Vikings only had seven first attempts and never scored a unit of more than 31 yards in this worrying regression. They lost a good performance because of their defense, which has produced 10 turnovers in the last two games.

Minnesota's frustration over a stagnant offense that averaged almost 30 points in the previous 10 games only increased in the second half.

Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass in third and 18 in the third quarter, but Cousins ​​was intercepted later on the road when Diggs got tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a sharp jump before a 39-yard comeback.

That created Jones' first score, who leads the league with 16 touchdowns on the ground. The Vikings beat the room and one of their 45s to mark their ensuing possession with a white flag.

Cousins ​​cost Minnesota the return of a three touchdowns deficit in Green Bay on September 15, when its second interception of the game came with an imbalance in the coverage of the final zone in the first and goal at the end of the fourth fourth of a 21-16 loss.

Cousins ​​was 16 of 31 for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

However, since that dubious first month of the season, Cousins ​​has played as well as almost any quarterback in the league.

He helped the Vikings resist the prolonged absence of open receiver Adam Thielen star injuries and pass defense failures, securing a place in the playoffs for the second time in five full seasons as a starter with two teams.

The Packers' defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine, again planned terribly well against Cousins ​​and the Vikings, keeping their external supporters wider to avoid deployments and screens with which Cousins ​​excels.

Third chain runner Mike Boone, at his first start in the NFL with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, both with injuries, was mostly held back.

Cousins ​​only had four of 12 for 39 yards in the first half. However, the best pitch from both sides during the first 30 ugly minutes was his shoulder drop in the Diggs end zone to beat Alexander's solo coverage for a 21-yard touchdown.

It was three plays after Anthony Harris chose Rodgers by throwing himself in front of Davante Adams for his sixth interception of the season.

Rodgers had 26 of 40 for no touchdowns and an interception at night

Rodgers and the Packers have often rushed out of the gates this season, hitting their drawbacks later in the games, but the start was terribly uneven.

Jones groped when Anthony Barr shot him down in a short catch on the first trip, and Eric Kendricks returned him to the 10-yard line at Green Bay.

Adams lost a loose ball and then dropped a pass in the end zone just before halftime, forcing the Packers to settle for Mason Crosby's third field goal.

Rodgers threw 30 passes in the first half and won just 158 ​​yards of them. His streak of 277 consecutive attempts without an interception was the longest in the league this season, since the October 14 game against Detroit.

The Packers finish the regular season at the Detroit Lions, while the Vikings will host the Chicago Bears.