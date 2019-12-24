Give me Laura Davies about the key factors in the Solheim Cup victory | Golf news





The European team celebrates the victory of the Solheim Cup

Lady Laura Davies paid tribute to Captain Catriona Matthew while the impressive victory of the Solheim Cup in Europe highlights her criticism of women's golf in 2019.

Davies was one of Matthew's assistant captains at Gleneagles in September, when Suzann Pettersen made the final hole in the competition to get a memorable victory for Team Europe, with impressive rookies Bronte Law and Anne Van Dam, all playing key roles in success.

Bronte Law with the trophy while Dame Laura Davies watches

Here, Dame Laura reflects on a momentous week in Scotland and makes a couple of bold predictions for the 2020 campaign …

Matthew the perfect captain

Beany did a great job. She gathered an amazing team on and off the field, and read the players perfectly. Catriona allowed them to do what was most comfortable for them, and everyone was happy and relaxed all week.

I've been to many Solheim Cup team rooms, and there have been some "hassles,quot; here and there, but Beany's communication was so good that it resulted in the most fluid team week you can have.

Catriona Matthew was an inspiring captain for Europe

It was a dream week for Catriona Matthew. He was close to home, his whole family was there, and Suzann, who came in handy at the end of Sunday, was the end of the fairy tale.

All the associates with the European team in Gleneagles were very relaxed throughout the week, and that is because Beany is a great captain and communicator.

Choosing couples and positions for the contest itself is only a small part of the team captaincy. Keeping players happy and informed from start to finish is the hard part. You would be surprised how many captains in the past have kept their team in the dark about certain decisions, choosing to talk more with the vicecapitans in the corner instead of opening the discussion for everyone.

Matthew's communication skills contributed to team harmony.

But at Gleneagles, everyone was included in everything, nobody felt excluded, and that was an important factor in winning the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2013.

Pettersen selection: definitive redemption?

The decision to give Suzann Pettersen a captain's choice was not good with some, but I never had a problem with that. They asked me at my press conference, "Why Suzann?" But my answer was simple: why wouldn't you want someone like Suzann on your team?

And that was overwhelmingly evident in the scenes on and around the final green on Sunday night, when Suzann stepped forward and hit the putt that won his match, and the Solheim Cup for Europe.

Suzann Pettersen, a controversial election for many, bored the winning putt for Europe

Making a hole in that putt under the most extreme pressure tells you everything you need to know about Suzann and validates Beany's decision to add her to the team. And it wasn't like it was an easy putt. It was quite straightforward, which may be the worst possible for a winning putt!

But Suzann has hidden putts like that throughout her career, and that's why she was chosen.

The young rookies were not afraid

All the youngest players in the European team faced the challenge and accepted it, and their intrepid attitude was typified by Bronte Law.

The reason we took it out in game 11 on Sunday singles, and the experienced Anna Nordqvist in the final game, was because we knew that if the result of the Solheim Cup turned at the bottom of the order, those were the players They were guaranteed to resist and dispose of each hole.

Bronte Law was one of Europe's intrepid newbies.

Anne Van Dam was another person who stood up and was told, and showed that novices simply are no longer afraid. I remember the days when I was absolutely terrified on the first tee, but young people have a different and safer mindset these days and that's great to see.

I have read comparisons between Bronte Law and Ian Poulter, and I agree with that 100 percent. Bronte will be a large part of the Solheim Cup and women's golf in general in the coming years. She has the fighting attitude you need to succeed in the professional game, and she will be a winner.

Anne is probably one of the best players in the game at the moment and is a constant winner on the Ladies European Tour. But when, no yes, wins the first event of the LPGA Tour, I would expect her to really unleash … and the same can be said of Bronte.

Great European success in 2020?

Here is my bold prediction for next year: Carlota Ciganda will win one or two races. The way he plays the game, the way he played in the Solheim Cup, the way he finished 2019, I think he's a special talent and I've told him directly.

Carlota Ciganda could win multiple races in 2020

I know there seems to be an endless mass of world-class South Korean players competing for cutlery every week, but Carlota has the ability to break the mold and establish herself as one of the elite golf players.

Carlota and Anne Van Dam are probably the best place to achieve European success, and I hope to see Bronte Law, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull there also competing. The competition is huge, but seeing another local player win a race would be fantastic.