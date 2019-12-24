German student who participated in the protests in India asked to leave | News

A German student in an exchange program for India was asked to leave after participating in protests against the country's controversial citizenship law, officials and press reports said on Tuesday.

"Jakob Lindenthal left last night after a conversation with immigration officials," said Mahesh Panchagnula, dean of international studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) based in Chennai.

"This is after he appeared in the Chennai newspapers and social networks holding posters in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Law. I don't know what exactly was said in the conversation with the

officials, "said Panchagnula.

Plus:

Lindenthal, a student at the Technical University of Dresden in Germany, was in a two-semester exchange program at the IIT and still had a remaining semester, Panchagnula said.

Local media quoted Lindenthal as saying he did not know that the protests in which he participated were illegal or that he had violated the conditions of the student visa rules.

& # 39; 1933-1945: we've been there & # 39;

The images in the newspapers and social networks showed him holding posters that read: "1933-1945: We have been there,quot; and "Democracy without dissent."

"The immigration officer asked me if I participated in the protests as part of the discussion, and when I admitted the fact, he asked me to leave the room. In a few minutes, they asked me to leave the country," Lindenthal said. told by the Deccan Herald newspaper.

Immigration officials in Chennai asked Lindenthal to leave because he violated his visa conditions, Deccan Herald reported citing sources.

"The links he was drawing on his posters with Nazi Germany and what is happening here could have been the reason to ask him to leave," said a fellow student at IIT-Chennai, who did not want to be identified.

One of the protesters at the Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi. The sign says: & # 39; Recover CAB / NRC & # 39; (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters across India continue to protest against the new law in the capital, New Delhi and elsewhere.

Sargam Sharma, who was in New Delhi The iconic site of Jantar Mantar, which witnesses frequent protests, criticized the government’s decision to send Lindenthal back.

"The fact that an international student from Germany is making these associations with his own experiences of having lived in a country that faced fascism shows how inconsiderate this government is," he told Al Jazeera.

In reporting from the capital, Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera said that people are putting "maximum pressure,quot; on the government by continuing to take the streets.

"We are in the second week of protests now … The police have imposed a ban on public meetings of more than four people here," he said. "But protesters are challenging him."

Puranam said the government "shows no signs of backing down,quot; in the law.

"We have to remember that this government was re-elected (in May of this year) with an overwhelming majority," he said. "The law was passed by both houses of parliament."

In January, the Supreme Court of India will hear a batch of almost 60 petitions filed by opposition parties, Muslim groups and activists that challenge the constitutional validity of the new law.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi