Future celebrates his romance with Lori Harvey and the birthday of one of his children with a luxurious party: the photos make his other moms babies who are demanding furious

In addition to the excitement of his new relationship with Lori Harvey, rapper Future had another cause for celebration when his son Joie Chavis, Hendrix, recently turned one.

It seems that the festivities around the baby's first birthday went well, since Hendrix's mother took him to Instagram to share some photographs of the happy event.

Chavis expressed his excitement at the fact that his son turned one by subtitling his publication with words of love and compliments to Hendrix and wished him "Happy Birthday,quot; once again.

Baby Mama, from the popular music producer, wrote: "My baby. You're much more than I could have asked for in a son. I love you so much, Hendrix. Happy birthday, mom's big baby. 💙💙"

Future joined with: "My fat fat made one today."

A fan replied: "Omgggg is already one 😩😩 Happy birthday handsome 😍😍💙".

Another commenter declared: "Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan handsome handsome👑 I am in love 💕»

This sponsor said: "Sheesh is already one! That was very fast."

Apparently, Future and Joie are succeeding in raising Hendrix together, and they both get along.

Surprisingly, the rapper and his ex-girlfriend went on a trip together to the Turks and Caicos Islands for Joie's birthday even though they claimed that leaving the table was off the table for them.

Meanwhile, it has not been easy for the rapper lately, since two women, Cindy Parker and Eliza Reign, have been insisting that he was the father of their children and both have sued him for support.

Cindy and Eliza took him to social networks to share the results of the DNA tests they allegedly did, which show that the probability of their children being related is 99.9%.

However, Future, who has fathered six children of 5 different women, said Cindy and Eliza's statements were not true.

Recently, Cindy wrote in his social media accounts that the rapper even suggested giving him money so he wouldn't tell the world about his son, Legend.

So far, Future has not commented on Cindy's latest accusation.

It has been revealed that Future and Lori moved together, and wild rumors claimed she could be pregnant.

