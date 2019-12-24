Flu Activity on the Rise in Florida, Health Department Says

Flu Activity on the Rise in Florida, Health Department SaysBy Bradley LambDecember 24, 2019HealthcareShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ORLANDO, Fla. The latest numbers are out, and, according to the Florida Health Department, flu activity is on the rise. Flu activity on the rise in FloridaHealth officials are encouraging people to get flu shotsMake sure you wash y… %%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles & # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; same-sex kiss cut in Singapore Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 Walt Disney ImagesThe brief kissing scene between two women has been omitted from & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & #... Read moreWorld Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship Sports Lisa Witt - December 24, 2019 0 The IIHF World Junior Championship, colloquially known as World Juniors, is the main annual hockey prospects event that gives us... Read moreWhat role will Turkey play in Libya? The | Libya Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 24, 2019 0 Turkey is considering all kinds of military support for Libya. That includes land, sea and air support, if necessary. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said... Read moreThe sweet Christmas tree photo of Dream Kardashian – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 Read moreStars celebrating Christmas Eve 2019 – Photos – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 Read more