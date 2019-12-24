Five bold predictions too early for the MLB 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML6795228c4431a65ebe81489ac1639ea09% %MINIFYHTML6795228c4431a65ebe81489ac1639ea010%

Happy (almost) new year!

Of course, for baseball fans, the new year doesn't really start until March 26, 2020. As we get closer to Opening Day, we'll have more certainty and a better idea of ​​which teams and players will be in the new league year.

But until then, let's go crazy with some ridiculous predictions.

As we know, there is no incorrect prediction: only players, teams and events simply do not meet them. In last year's edition of bold predictions, we got 1 1/2 of 5 correct, or 30 percent. That will take you to the Hall of Fame, folks, so you can definitely trust what we are going to predict here.

So, while you freeze your butt in the winter months, let these fire predictions warm you to the center:

No team will hit more than 275 homers

Last year, we saw two teams eclipse the 300 home run mark, but let's not expect that to be the case again in 2019, as the media call baseball without juice as "DeflateGate 2,quot;.

Rumors about baseball with juice were rampant, with players like Justin Verlander talking openly about how the ball was changed in 2019. MLB is doubling what they feel is nothing more than manufacturing imperfections, which could be the case.

But on more important issues of quality assurance, baseball will run out in 2020, and home run craziness will return to Earth. After two seasons of home run record numbers, no team will reach 300. In fact, no team will reach 275 long balls, dinners or moon shots in 2020. Reserve. I have spoken.

Double Bold Bonus: The Twins will reach the 275 mark, with 273 in the season.

The Astros will not reach the playoffs

The Astros, beaten by the public, and the potential punishment, for accusations of poster theft during the offseason, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

They will be without Gerrit Cole, who was emerging as an ace. Verlander is emptying his career tank, but it is not known how much he has left in his arm, even after a season of Cy Young. Zack Greinke, now 36, is in the same boat as Verlander.

Even with the reigning winner and defender of Cy Young, the Astros will never reach the top of the mountain again. In fact, the playoffs will be completely lost: the Athletics will finally overcome the hump, winning the division, while the Rays and the Angels will take the wild cards in the American League.

Double Bold Bonus: The Angels make their way and take a wild place.

Kris Bryant will win the MVP, for someone other than the Cubs

How fast we are to forget.

Not long ago, Kris Bryant was the Most Valuable Player in the National League – 2016 to be exact, the same year that helped the Cubs break the curse of the goat. But some injuries a few years later and, suddenly, the Cubs want to send him for the next aspirants to Kris Bryant.

Kris Bryant is not old! He is not careless! It is not a jamoke that forgot how to play baseball! He was a guy who played 4.8 fWAR in 2019 and, when he is healthy and correct, he is one of the best players in the National League. And what if it will cost money? Breaking news: Good players cost a lot of money. Teams should stop circumventing that fact, be it the Cubs, the Red Sox or the Indians when it comes to Bryant, Mookie Betts or Francisco Lindor.

But to bring it back: Chicago Cubs of all teams should not be afraid of wanting to pay a great talent the money they deserve for other team's lottery tickets.

Now that this rant is over, let's review the prediction: the endless cycle of exchanging stars for baseball prospects is hard for fans to endure, and it will be especially hard for the Cubs to endure in 2020, when Bryant will win MVP for his new squad. . There are only a handful of teams with the firepower and commercial capital to reach an agreement for Bryant, and whoever that team is (see the double bold bonus below), you'll be more than happy to have Bryant's services

Double Bold Bonus: Kris Bryant wins the MVP for the Braves, who leave the farm to catch him.

The White Sox surprise the world, win the Central

Years of halftones and mediocrity in the reconstruction of the White Sox stop when they surpass the Indians and the Twins to win the Central AL.

The Indians are in a confusing place, leaving a surprisingly competitive season that saw them win 93 games, most of which without Corey Kluber. Now, Kluber is gone and it seems that Francisco Lindor might be dating too, which, well, is pretty stupid.

The White Sox already have a solid core of players, with Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, Lucas Giolito and others, and complemented it with Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel this offseason. They also obtained Nomar Mazara through the exchange, which means that this ChiSox team could be better than people expect.

The better. Well, they will be AL Central champions, eliminating the Twins and their one-year wonder season in 2019. Chicago will complete a dramatic change, winning 95 games and the division, its first since 2008.

Double Bold Bonus: The Indians finish third in the division with 83 wins, behind the White Sox of 95 wins and the Twins of 90 wins.

The three batters rule is a great success, and everyone loves it

Baseball fans are very, very resistant to change: baseball players, managers and those involved in the game, even more. Then, when the minimum three batters rule is set in 2020, the baseball world will shake when everyone loves it.

Baseball has changed; Baseball always changes. Maybe less than other sports, but that is a testimony of the game itself: it may not be perfect, but it is good enough that we have not needed general changes for 150 years.

Then, of course, managers hate the three batters' rule right now. Many of them probably hated the DH rule when that happened, and look! We are still here! Baseball is still here! Everything is fine. (Also, bring the DH to the NL, please).

Therefore, this whole off-season campaign about the three batters' rule will go away next season, when managers really like the rule for both sides of the argument: add strategy when they think it eliminates it, and clashes Favorable play in the hands of batting teams, which is a point that people are overlooking at the moment.

So have fun debating during Christmas dinner, because it won't matter in six months.

Double Bold Bonus: Joe Maddon, one of the most vocal critics of the rule, completes 180 and praises the change of the rule.