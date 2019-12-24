Fat Joe: "I almost fixed the meat between 50 Cent and Rick Ross, but Gunplay ruined it!"

Fat Joe has revealed that he was about to crush beef for a long time between 50 Cent and Rick Ross, but Gunplay ruined his efforts.

"Originally we crushed the meat, me and 50, he shook my hand and it was like peace for Chris Lighty. It was a celebration. I was like & # 39; well, I'm going to do what other n * ggas don't do for me. I found Rick Ross right away, because he was in the awards ceremony. I was like & # 39; me, I crushed the meat with 50 Cent, you know, he crushed it with me & # 39 ;. He said: & # 39; I move as you move & # 39; so I'm thinking, I'm about to crush the beef Rick Ross / 50 Cent! I was there! I had it! "He told DJ Whoo Kid.

But it wasn't going to be.

"So I get to the back and [G-Unit] fighting Gunplay. I thought & # 39; this is not going to happen. This is not very good. I can't crush this meat anymore! I thought that would be the UN Summit. "

Then, the meat was back before they even had a chance to crush it.