Fantasy team of the week: Danny Ings stars alongside Watford inclusions | Soccer news







See which players starred in Gameweek 20 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your players make the cut?

Ben Foster – £ 6.7m: 12 points

Ben Foster kept his fifth clean sheet in his last 11 games in a 2-0 victory over Watford over Manchester United, passing 79 Fantasy Football points for the season. This is an impressive return, even though only 0.76 percent of Fantasy Football managers recruit their services. He achieved level two rescue bonus points, two of those saves denying Marcus Rashford.

Christian Kabasele – £ 6.8m: 10 points

Christian Kabasele was another unconditional in the defense of Watford, but he also claimed assistance for Ismaila Sarr's first game, which allowed him to take his place in the Fantasy Week Team. It is Kabasele's first double tour of the campaign, rewarding 0.1 percent of the Fantasy Football bosses that have stayed with him.

Marcos Alonso – £ 9.1m: 10 points

Marcos Alonso made his first opening in seven games for Chelsea against Tottenham, crowning him with a clean sheet and an assist, after Paulo Gazzaniga hit him, which caused Willian to go home from the penalty spot. In his last five appearances, the Spaniard has 40 points, which is not a bad return for any player's standards.

Jack Stephens – £ 7.2m: 12 points

It could have been much better for Jack Stephens

ad Southampton kept a clean sheet in his triumphant victory at Villa Park. His goal secured the three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, while Stephens made three or more tackles to reach level two bonus points from that field. This ensured that he was the defender with the highest Gameweek 20 score.

Calum Chambers – £ 7.3m: 11 points

It was a rare clean sheet for Arsenal and Calum Chambers, who recorded more than zero points for the second time in five games. A defensive display was necessary, and this was noticed when Chambers was crowned as the man of the match in his 0-0 draw at Everton. Could they do two of two before the tough games against Chelsea and Manchester United?

Willian – £ 9.7m: 19 points

Willian is the player of the week, and few can be surprised by his performance as a man of the match against the fierce rival Tottenham. Willian grabbed both goals and advanced to 77 points for the season, despite a low selection rate of only 1.59 percent. Between the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, Willian has been one of Chelsea's most consistent artists in 2019/20.

Riyad Mahrez – £ 9.9m: 11 points

Perhaps the reason why only 4.24 percent of Fantasy Football coaches have recruited in Riyad Mahrez is due to Pep Guardiola's rotation policy. In fact, he has only started eight games in this period, however, he has five goals, six assists and a man of the match in his name, which is amazing. With a busy holiday period for the Premier League champions to navigate, will you get the Algerian by your side?

Miguel Almiron – £ 8m: 14 points

Miguel Almiron finally found the network for Newcastle for the first time, and it was a crucial goal. He handed Steve Bruce the three points against Crystal Palace and moved them to ninth place. His hard work and resistance saw him rewarded with the man of the game, while the striker recorded first level bonus points for shots and tackles.

Jack Grealish – £ 7.9m: 11 points

The revelation for Jack Grealish continues, with his selection percentage rising to 11.62, while he is in 16.1 percent of the teams among the first 1,000 in Fantasy Football. The Aston Villa player has three goals and one assist in his last six games, registering 40 points in that period. With some favorable matches in the coming weeks, could Grealish be a cunning team?

Ismaila Sarr – £ 6.5m: 11 points

Ismaila Sarr contributed to both goals in the overwhelming victory of Watford over Man Utd. Sarr was helped by David de Gea's calamity in scoring the first game, but his growing advance saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka drag him down to grant the penalty, which Troy Deeney stayed. An impressive 31 of his 38 Fantasy Football points in this campaign come from his last five games.

Danny Ings – £ 9m: 18 points

Danny Ings has scored seven goals in the same number of games for Southampton, accumulating 59 points in that period. He is now at 108 for the season, placing him in eighth place in the charts, while only Jamie Vardy has improved his goal count so far. It was no surprise to see Ings awarded the man of the game, but could he increase his total with Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester in his next four games?