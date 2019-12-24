F1 2019: Sky F1 experts choose their favorite moments of the season

The best moment of F1 2019? The Sky F1 team has its opinion …







Unpredictable races, controversies on the track, exciting battles between established and emerging stars … F1 2019 had several outstanding moments, and we got our Sky Sports F1 team to select each of their favorites.

From the uproar in Brazil, to the chaos of wet weather in Germany, the intense battles between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and more, see what our experts did:

Experts explain their best selections of 2019

Anthony Davidson: Monaco's tense time against Max

5:29 In SkyPad Extra, Anthony Davidson evaluates the accumulation of Lewis Hamilton and the final clash of the Monaco GP of Max Verstappen, and the incident itself. In SkyPad Extra, Anthony Davidson evaluates the accumulation of Lewis Hamilton and the final clash of the Monaco GP of Max Verstappen, and the incident itself.

"My favorite moment of the year was Monaco between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In the final laps of the race, Hamilton's tires were dying on those soft tires and contained a very fighting Verstappen. The two touched the chicana in He turned 10 and under normal circumstances that should have caused Lewis a flat tire, somehow he didn't, and he reminded me of 1992: Ayrton Senna fighting Nigel Mansell at Williams.

"The best thing after that was Lewis's reaction after the team left him out there. He questioned the strategy at that time and then went up to the office and sprayed the entire engineering team with champagne! It was something brilliant, and one that I definitely remember. "

Ted Kravitz: Vettel's dramatic post race in Canada

1:10 Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari changed parc-ferme position boards after being degraded due to a time penalty. Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari changed parc-ferme position boards after being degraded due to a time penalty.

"My time of the year focuses on a beautiful drama after the Canadian GP. Sebastian Vettel was downgraded from first to second by displacing Lewis Hamilton after crossing the grass in the chicane. It meant that Mercedes won the race and Ferrari was second .

"Vettel was so angry that he was not going to get on the podium, he was going to boycott the procedure, so he parked his car at the other end of the pit lane. He was persuaded to return at the end, but as he did, he changed the tables of position in parc ferme.

"He put the second in front of Hamilton's car and the first in what was actually an empty space, because he had left his Ferrari at the other end of the pit lane. Vettel at his best emotional moment: a lovely piece of the F1 drama! "

Karun Chandhok: Verstappen vs Leclerc in Austria

2:27 Max Verstappen advances Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two wheels inside curve three. Max Verstappen advances Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two wheels inside curve three.

"The highlight of the year was the Austrian GP, ​​where we had the three major teams in dispute. In the first round, Max Verstappen fell, was sixth or seventh, and we thought there was no possibility of him coming back. In front, but As the race developed, he made his way through the traffic and finally had a great battle with Charles Leclerc.

"These two boys will be the stars of the future in F1 and it was brilliant to see them fight wheel by wheel, with Max finally getting a very popular victory in the local Red Bull territory."

Johnny Herbert: gloves are removed at Silverstone

1:36 Watch some amazing races between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen at the GP of Great Britain Watch some amazing races between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen at the GP of Great Britain

"The time of the season for me has to be Silverstone. Why is that? It was the time of the year when the drivers were really allowed to take off the & # 39; gloves & # 39;. The wheel-to-wheel battle that we saw between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc it was absolutely brilliant. We will see more of that in the future but, this year, Silverstone was a race & # 39; wow & # 39 ;.

Paul Di Resta: Verstappen keeps calm in the rainy chaos of Hockenheim

1:31 A quick summary of an amazing German GP 2019 of a wet and challenging Hockenheim A quick summary of an amazing German GP 2019 of a wet and challenging Hockenheim

"I have to say that the highlight for me is the German GP.

"A chaotic career, but Max Verstappen was very stable. He had a bad start but kept his composure and was in the attack all the time. It was a real point of change in how this guy deals with his affairs."

David Croft: the & # 39; chase & # 39; by Hamilton by Verstappen in Hungary

1:13 Lewis Hamilton makes a winning pass, beating Max Verstappen to claim the leadership of the Hungarian GP, ​​and victory. Lewis Hamilton makes a winning pass, beating Max Verstappen to claim the leadership of the Hungarian GP, ​​and victory.

"Let me take you back to Hungary just before the summer holidays. A two-stop strategy for Lewis Hamilton against a one-stop strategy for Max Verstappen. Verstappen led the way for a long road – 14 seconds, with 15 laps for the end – but Hamilton at the end of lap 66 managed to pass it.

"I was catching him in more than a second per lap: it was Hamilton's best chase. It was a battle between two of the best drivers on the grid."

Martin Brundle: Leclerc's first victory after almost failing

2:36 Charles Leclerc reflects on an emotional first F1 victory at the Belgian GP Charles Leclerc reflects on an emotional first F1 victory at the Belgian GP

"It has been the best season of the hybrid era so far, without a doubt. My personal favorite moment was Charles Leclerc getting his first victory."

"He approached Bahrain, and the problems with the car robbed him. Then it seemed he could win in Austria, and Max Verstappen came to take the victory. Finally, in the Belgian GP, ​​Leclerc won his first win in Formula 1 victory. . "

Rachel Brookes: Leclerc delivers for Ferrari in Monza

2:13 Notice how Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc fight for first place in the Italian GP. Notice how Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc fight for first place in the Italian GP.

"Mine has to be the victory of Charles Leclerc in Monza. I know he won in Spa before that, but in Italy he was finally able to release all that emotion."

"When you look back at the race he has had and the losses he has suffered, to get that victory and be able to celebrate against Ferrari fans on that incredible podium, that accompanies me as my 2019 moment."

Simon Lazenby: Max vs. Lewis in a barnstorming Brazil

1:54 Max Verstappen returns to the first place of Lewis Hamilton in a breathless and surprising race in Interlagos Max Verstappen returns to the first place of Lewis Hamilton in a breathless and surprising race in Interlagos

"My favorite moment of the season has to be Brazil. As a race in general it was fantastic, but Max Verstappen faced Lewis Hamilton, every time those two join the track is box office. Max nails those two movements in the same corner It was absolutely amazing. "