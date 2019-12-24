Ethiopian Muslims protest after burning several mosques | News

Several thousand Muslims in Ethiopia in recent days have protested against the burning of four mosques in the Amhara region.

Attacks last Friday in the city of Motta, more than 350 km (217 miles) north of the capital, Addis Ababa, also targeted Muslim-owned businesses. Muslims have asked that those responsible be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed He has called the attacks "attempts by extremists to break our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence." Recent ethnic riots in some parts of the country have sometimes taken religious form.

Prominent Muslim scholar Kamil Shemsu told The Associated Press news agency on Tuesday that there are "political actors who want to confront one religious group against another,quot; and blamed the negative role of activists and videos circulated online.

Amhara regional authorities said they arrested 15 suspects in connection with the attacks. Police commander Jemal Mekonnen told state media that the attacks seemed to be triggered by the news of a fire that broke out in an Orthodox church a few days earlier.

Regional officials were criticized for their slow response and their inability to stop similar attacks.

Many communities in Ethiopia, including Addis Ababa, have seen demonstrations.

Religious struggle

While ethnic violence has been a persistent problem in Abiy, recent riots appear to have been motivated, at least in part, by religion.

During several days of violence in the Oromia region in October that killed more than 80 people, attacks on mosques and Orthodox Christian churches were reported.

However, analysts warn that conflicts that appear to be rooted in religion are often also made up of disputes over land use, ethnicity and other problems.

Muslims account for approximately one third of the population of 110 million in Ethiopia, only surpassed by Orthodox Christians with 40 percent, according to the last census conducted in 2007.

But Muslims are widely outnumbered in Amhara, the second most populous region in the country, where Orthodox Christians account for more than 80 percent of the total.

Attacks against mosques were condemned by the Orthodox Church and the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Ethiopia, the backed by the government Fana Broadcasting informed.