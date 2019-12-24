Esprit Du Large heading directly to Cheltenham | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/24/19 10:12 am

Esprit Du Large claims the glory of grade one in Sandown

Evan Williams plans to give Esprit Du Large a mid-season break and send it directly to the Racing Post Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

After providing Williams with his first first-grade winner on fences in the Henry VIII Novice Hunt at Sandown earlier this month, the five-year-old William and Angela Rucker will attempt to attack at the same level turning him into a hat . Victory trick for the season in the two-mile championship.

The Llancarfan manager feels that giving his new stable star a short break is now ideal, before what he expects to be a busy spring campaign.

Williams said: "The plan is to go straight to Arkle with Esprit Du Large. He has had three races before Christmas and won a grade one."

"It makes no sense to whip him in January and February with penalties on his back, since spring is when we really want him. If he had needed the experience, it could have been different."

"Now he will have his punches and spend a quiet time during Christmas, as there are potentially three Grades in Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown in the spring.

"I may have a day out or a school somewhere, but I'm not too worried if it doesn't."

