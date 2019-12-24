Englishman Chris Woak arouses a doubt for the Boxing Day Test due to illness Cricket News

Watch South Africa vs England live at Sky Sports Cricket and the Main Event from 7 a.m. on Boxing Day





Chris Woakes of England is fighting the disease before the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Chris Woakes is a potential doubt for England's first test against South Africa after becoming the last member of the squad to contract a virus.

Seamers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and left arm spinner Jack Leach have not yet thrown a ball on the tour after the disease ruled them out of England's warm-up games in Benoni.

Woakes, who played in both practice games, taking three wickets against a South Africa XI Invitational, has been shot down less than 48 hours before the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

"We've had some bad news with Woakesy sick, he won't be training (Tuesday), so we'll see how he develops," England captain Joe Root told reporters.

"It's quite frustrating. It seems to have come to the document quite quickly, so we'll see how it stops at the end of (Tuesday) and (Wednesday)."

"We have to handle it. We will have to wait and see. We will make a very late call from us."

Ben Stokes will also miss training on Tuesday to be with his father Ged, who is in a "critical condition,quot; in a Johannesburg hospital after falling "seriously ill,quot; on Monday.

On whether Stokes will play at SuperSport Park and how England would line up if he didn't, Sky Sports Cricket Expert Michael Atherton said: "It will be a difficult decision for Ben if he plays and I think it must be his decision."

Ben Stokes is a doubt to play in the first test after his father was admitted to the hospital

"That will depend on how your father is and if he remains in a critical condition. What he does not want to happen is that Ben plays and then retires halfway. There is plenty of time for Ged to improve with luck before the first test.

"If Ben doesn't play, you could play the extra hitter in Jonny Bairstow, but that would leave you a little thin in the bowling alley with probably Root and Joe Denly to play a little.

"The other option they would have is to play another SUV, Sam Curran or Woakes, and climb all one place. Ollie Pope at No. 5, Jos Buttler at No. 6 and Curran or Woakes at No. 7."

"Then it depends on the pitch and if you are going to play your roulette, although the indications are that England probably won't, since this field in Centurion seems to favor sewing."

"South Africa has a very good record here and they tend to win without problems."

