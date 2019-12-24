England's unforgettable 2019: Ben Stokes, the hero of the World Cup victory and the miracle of Headingley | Cricket News





It was a remarkable 2019 for England, as they won the World Cup

There are years when cricket simply captures the imagination of the British public.

It may be one of the most popular sports in the country, but in a nation where football dominates sports conversation, those years are not frequent.

There are series or parties that arouse interest from time to time, not least the ashes, but still it takes something extraordinary to catapult English cricket at the forefront of public awareness.

Before this year, it had happened only twice in the last 40 years. Now, fortunately, there is a third with 2019 joining 1981 and it is a very popular sequel, 2005. However, unlike most trilogies, the third installment could be the best of the lot.

There was an explosive opening, followed by a pause, quickly forgotten as we moved towards not one but two of the most tense and full dramatic scenes you might want to see. Yes, the end left much to be desired, but in the next few years it will be little more than an aside in the history of an incredible 2019 for the England cricket team.

"There goes another …"

The year began with an explosion of the past: a four-pronged attack in the West Indies. England appeared in the Caribbean full of confidence after a comprehensive victory in Sri Lanka, but instead of the slow and changing pitches they were expecting, they met with rhythm and rebound and quickly threw 77 in Barbados. As in the old days … Jason Holder's double aggravated his misery and when Mark Wood gave the Windies a taste of his own medicine in St. Lucia, the series was already lost.

The one-day series that followed was essentially a six-stroke competition. The records fell when ball after ball slid on the ropes, Jos Buttler surpassed himself with 150 frankly ridiculous of 77 balls in St George's that included 12 six, only for Chris Gayle to beat him with 14 maxima in his coup of 162 in the chase.

England won that particularly crazy contest, but the series ended all square. However, tourists finished at the top, playing West Indies twice for less than 100 to sweep the T20I 3-0 series. Chris Jordan stood out with the ball, but all eyes were on another Caribbean-born bowler the next time Eoin Morgan was in action.

"What do you have, Jofra Archer?"

There may have been a debate, not least of the bowlers under threat, about whether it was correct to interrupt a winning team, but as soon as Jofra Archer was available for selection, he was recruited into the England team.

The argument has been well and truly resolved since then, of course, and the fast bowler opened his account in international cricket with a New Yorker over 90 mph as in an ODI victory much more nervous than expected over Ireland, no The last of those in 2019.

He continued to impress while England swept Pakistan aside in the T20I and the one-day series that followed and it was time for the World Cup team to be announced, the only question was who would be the unfortunate bowler to get lost. But while David Willey lamented his bad luck, for those who made the XV, the time had come and England waited.

"No way! You can't do that, Ben Stokes!"

Every important tournament needs that moment. A spark, something to give it a real boost. Well, the 2019 Cricket World Cup did not take much time. Ben Stokes had already done his part with the bat, scoring with 89 in the first game against South Africa, and England was in a comfortable victory when Andile Phehlukwayo nailed a sweep over Adil Rashid.

The ball seemed destined to sail towards the stands in The Oval, a six that indicated that the Proteas might not have been finished yet. Instead, Stokes threw himself into the air in the middle of a deep oblique, pushed his right arm over his head and took the ball out of the sky.

"Oh, no way! No way! You can't do that, Ben Stokes!" Nasser Hussain exclaimed in the comment. The look on Stokes's face suggested that even he could hardly believe he had. The repetitions showed a sea of ​​astonished faces behind him in the crowd.

The World Cup was underway and Stokes was just beginning.

The victory over South Africa was followed by a surprise defeat against Pakistan in a thriller on Trent Bridge, but England shook quickly and after the victories over Bangladesh, the West Indies and Afghanistan, they knew that a victory over unsecured Sri Lanka would ensure their passage . to his last four.

Ah With Sri Lanka defending only 232, Lasith Malinga turned back the years and the hosts were suddenly 186-9 in Headingley. Stokes fought bravely, whipping the ball against the ropes over and over again, but it wasn't enough since Wood took 20 short runs with England. Even with 47 needed and only one wicket remaining, what possibilities did Stokes really have?

That defeat was aggravated by another, this time in Australia at Lord & # 39; s, Stokes again enraged at the death of the light before Mitchell Starc's perfect yorker millimeter turned it off completely.

Mitchell Starc knocked down Stokes when Australia won the group stage game at Lord & # 39; s

The favorites before the tournament faced an embarrassing early exit and, as such, the knockout stages had come early for Morgan's men and the first that had been replaced at the top of the world rankings: India.

Jonny Bairstow's impressive one hundred helped England reach an impressive total, but it required some Liam Plunkett-inspired bowling, plus some questionable tactics from MS Dhoni, for the local team to overcome the line at Edgbaston.

Bairstow did it again in Durham. Another century like New Zealand was crushed to the side. The Black Caps had limped along the finish line to reach the semifinals and seemed to have very little in the tank …

Meanwhile, England advanced as if doing so had never been in doubt.

"The boys in blue are on fire!"

He returned to Edgbaston for the semifinal and a renewal of old rivalries with Australia as opponents. After the Australians won earlier in the competition, it was expected to be a closed competition.

Was not.

England supporters had been celebrating the triumph of his team long before Morgan reached the winning races with about 17.5 to spare. This was England at its best destructive moment.

Archer hit with his first ball to eliminate Aaron Finch, a centurion in the last game between the sides, and when Chris Woakes got rid of David Warner, with an absolute snort, and Peter Handscomb, Australia, were 14-3. They recovered to publish 223 but it was never going to be enough.

Jason Roy was irresistible, the decibel level within Edgbaston was rising with every derogatory blow of the blade when a formidable Australian attack was on his knees. A controversial dismissal cost him the century he deserved, but did little to affect the result, England in the World Cup final for the first time since 1992.

"England has won the World Cup by the smallest margin! By the smallest margin!"

The problem with the finals is that they are often disappointing. All the accumulation, the emotion, the suspense and so much expectation that when it comes, the match itself cannot live up to it. Great for the winners, but more forgettable matters for the rest of us …

When England was ready to win 242, even in difficult terrain and with the pressure of chasing a World Cup final, there were very few indicators of the all-time classic.

There was more room for that in 86-4 with Morgan walking painfully and the execution rate starting to rise. Certainly, the tension was already reaching unbearable levels with England fans aware that the loss of Stokes or Buttler at that stage would probably be fatal to their chances.

As things were, the couple gradually guided England towards their target, perfectly choosing the moments to attack, remaining frozen while the nerves around them were tearing, shaking, shaking, whatever, the nerves of all England were doing.

Forty-six of 32 balls required. Two batters entered. England was almost there. And then they were not. Buttler left and the game changed again.

The awakened came and went, Plunkett reached a limit, but soon followed and the next ball, Stokes should have done it too. With 22 of nine required balls, he threw the ball in half, Trent Boult stabilized, pushed the catch but then, momentarily losing his orientation, stepped back. Foot on the rope. Six. Forget joy, it was unbridled relief for England.

Trent Boult caught Stokes but then stood on the bounding mattress

Archer fell leaving England needing 15 of the final. That was quickly 15 out of four balls when Boult made peace for his misstep, but Stokes never knew when he was hit, he swept the next ball for six. Nine of three and suddenly, remarkably, controversially three of two. The cruelest of the rebounds for New Zealand, the ball roared to the limit for its opponents. Stokes apologizes, the local public is simply ecstatic.

Adil Rashid sacrificed himself for Stokes to strike again for the last ball, two of one. A juicy launch of Boult but Stokes played it safe, trying unsuccessfully to find the gap. The wood ends at a distance. A World Cup final tied.

"Let's go to a Super Over!" Ian Smith shouted.

Stokes returned, Buttler in tow. Boult the bowler again, this time it was 15 of the end. He felt enough, even after a heavy blow against Archer was called, he felt enough. It felt enough until Jimmy Neesham threw the second legitimate ball from the over into the stands.

Seven of four. Misfield, five of three. Throw at the wrong end, three of two. We are back here again. Two of one and from here I think it is better to deliver it to Ian Smith …

"From Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill is going to push for two, they have to go! He has to throw to the end of the goalkeeper … he has it! England won the World Cup by the slightest margin! The lowest of all margins! Absolute ecstasy for England! Agony, agony for New Zealand. "

That was it. The best World Cup final ever and will have to be overcome. Score level, even after a Super Over but, thanks to the countdown of the limit, England lifted the trophy. Where could summer go from there?

"Make a bow, Ben Stokes! The ashes are really alive thanks to a cricketer."

Time to celebrate was short for England, as several team members could barely catch their breath before returning to Lord & # 39; s for the Single Test against Ireland. Instead of getting on the wave of euphoria that followed the World Cup victory, England felt overwhelmed by the 85th day of the first day.

They fought to avoid a surprise defeat, beating Ireland by 38 to record a rather flattering victory of 143 races, but Australia would be less forgiving with the ashes that followed.

Tourists retained the urn for the most part thanks to a supreme bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and the brilliance of Steve Smith. The former captain rescued Australia with a century in the first innings in Edgbaston and established victory with another in the second.

Steve Smith hit two tons in Edgbaston while Australia generously won

Meanwhile, England had to lament a calf injury to Jimmy Anderson four strokes in his opening spell that ruled out that his main wicket carrier was for the series.

It was an honor even in Lord & # 39; s, but England left the game with renewed hopes. A remarkable spell of Archer's fast bowling, in his Test debut, saw him timing 96 mph and really bothered Smith, hitting him twice, the disgusting second hit forced the batter to retire injured and discarded him from the third Test.

When Jack Leach hit the fourth afternoon at Headingley, Smith's absence and the appearance of England's new fast bowler seemed hardly to matter. Australia was about to retain the ashes. Having been deployed by 67 in the first innings, England had fought in the second in search of 359 for victory, but another collapse had left them on the edge.

Stokes remained, of course, but it was not worth considering 73 to win with just one remaining wicket. It's hard to pinpoint exactly when that changed. Was the scandalous blow / reverse sweep change for six of Lyon? Maybe the limit moved through the midwife to get his hundred? Perhaps the glorious blow of the foot behind Cummins to take the required careers in individual figures?

It will become one of the great entries of an England batter, one of the best test strokes of all time and yet, for all the brilliance of Stokes, for anyone who has been faithful to England or Australia, seeing it was An agony Almost unbearable

With eight to win, Stokes hit Nathan Lyon again on the ground and time stopped, Marnus Labuschagne prepared for a long time for a simple catch, but somehow the ball continued and slid over his head.

Two to win and the fun really begins. Stokes reverses the sweeps and Leach suddenly finds himself next to him. The shot goes to Lyon, the ability of the crowd in Headingley gasps as one and … is lost! Stokes has wide eyes, Lyon is on his back and everything is simply surreal.

There are still two to win, Stokes sweeps, fails and is hit on the platform. Australia goes up as one, but referee Wilson does not move. Tracking the ball shows that he was hitting the stumps, but it doesn't matter in the least. Australia has no criticism, the last one wasted a couple of times before.

Helmet, glasses, clean glasses, glasses, helmet. Leach goes through the routine again. Still, notably, two to win. Cummins attacks, Leach pushes him from the hip and runs at full speed to find the most commented single in the history of English cricket. The scores are level.

Stokes does the rest, hits the air and shouts at the sky before the crowd realizes that the ball has hit the box. Headingley's miracle (part 2) is complete.

There was no fairytale ending for Stokes and England, beaten at Old Trafford when Smith returned with a double ton to make sure the ashes remained in Australian hands. England's victory in The Oval meant that a throbbing series ended all square. Smith's class will be remembered, and rightly so, but Stokes' brilliance that Sunday afternoon in Leeds is what he will surely never forget.

"The wait is over now,quot;

How do you continue such a summer? Well, England opted for a rather discreet tour of New Zealand. It was a very changed white ball side that triumphed, quite appropriately, after a Super Over in the five-game T20I series, but the Test side fell 1-0 in two Tests.

Defeat in the first test of accumulated pressure on Captain Joe Root. It was his own form the bat as much as the form of the team that caused concern. The Yorkshireman responded in Hamilton, ending a nine-month wait for a century of testing and turned it into a double.

It was a positive end to Root's tour. England will expect the employer to maintain that shape, as the side of the Test aims to move forward in 2020, starting in South Africa, while Morgan's white ball team will have the T20 World Cup in its sights.

Whatever happens in the next 12 months, something really extraordinary will be needed to overcome 2019.

