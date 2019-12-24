Ellie Kemper enjoys the mini meeting & # 39; The Office & # 39; while introducing & # 39; Ellen & # 39;

Warner Bros.

Making her third appearance as a presenter on the popular talk show, the host of Erin Hannon talks about the longevity of the successful comedy with former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

Ellie kemper reunited with her "The office"co-stars Jenna Fischer Y Angela Kinsey as a guest she hosted the Monday delivery (December 23) of "The Ellen DeGeneres show".

For her third appearance as an interim presenter on the popular show, Ellie, who played Erin Hannon in the 2009-2013 series, welcomed her friends on the set for a conversation, while discussing the longevity of the successful comedy.

"It's over, but it's getting new popularity among younger people," he said.Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"The star suggested, as Jenna pointed out that she" made young fans come to me in the stores and tell me: & # 39; You look like an earlier version of that Pam girl from the office & # 39; ".

The trio also discussed the possibility of restarting the successful NBC series and, while all women agreed that they would be interested in meeting for some type of project, not all seemed too interested in a full-blown revival series.

"I wouldn't do an Office restart, but I'd love to have a special meeting: I'd like to meet everyone again," Jenna said, while Angela said, "I'd do anything to call me, so if you want to call me, I'm close." .

Ellie also seemed to be on board, adding: "I'm with you, Angela. If you call me, I'll be close … I'll be there. Angela and I are restarting the office!"

"The Office" was broadcast for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013.